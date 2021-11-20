ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saweetie Has Some Unfinished Business With Kyle Mooney in New ‘SNL’ Promo

By Katie Atkinson
Billboard
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt must be awkward for Saweetie to reunite with her “ex-fiancé” Kyle Mooney on the Saturday Night Live stage. In a new promo for this weekend’s episode, host Simu Liu (Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings) introduces musical guest Saweetie, who turns...

