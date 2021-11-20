Saweetie Has Some Unfinished Business With Kyle Mooney in New ‘SNL’ Promo

Aidy Bryant and Bowen Yang have already proved they have what it takes to be pop stars in their Cut for Time: Costco Meeting Sketch for Saturday Night Live. But will they make their official musical debut on SNL this weekend? In a new promo with this week’s host Jonathan Majors, Bryant and Yang jokingly announce that they’ll be performing songs from their “unreleased record” with Taylor Swift, the actual musical guest, chiming in that she’s performing as well, but only if there’s time after Bryant and Yang. They also play “Word at a Time” to reveal the message, “Hi I’m Jonathan Majors, and I’m hosting SNL this week with musical guest Taylor Swift.” The quartet cheer as they successfully nail the game in only seven takes, ending in Majors and Swift chest-bumping and Yang and Bryant rejoicing. This Saturday will mark Majors’s first time hosting SNL and Swift’s fifth appearance on the late-night sketch show.

MUSIC ・ 14 DAYS AGO