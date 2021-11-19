GARY EDWARDS: Career comes full circle

It wasn't so much the number, though that was impressive in itself; any player who averages seven catches a day is sure to garner some attention from the coaching staff. What was really eye-popping was the impediment running back Donovan Edwards was dealing with while he was recording that seven-catches-a-day average. Edwards had offseason surgery on his thumb and spent the first three weeks of spring football with a cast on his hand. It seems like the cast should present a problem for even simple, everyday tasks; how do you carry around a laundry basket or do dishes with your hand in a cast? Despite that, Edwards established himself as one of Michigan's best pass-catching threats and, according to head coach Jim Harbaugh, was an example for others on the team.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 5 DAYS AGO