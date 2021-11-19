ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
GARY EDWARDS: Career comes full circle

By GARY EDWARDS FMU Men's Basketball Coach
SCNow
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Francis Marion University men’s and women’s basketball teams are in Franklin Springs, Georgia, today to take on the Lions of Emmanuel College. It will be my first Conference Carolinas game since March 5, 1987. On that date my Bulldogs of Atlantic Christian College (now Barton College) took on...

scnow.com

Comments / 0

SCNow

FMU men's basketball loses in Conference Carolinas debut

ROYSTON, Ga. – Francis Marion University dropped its first-ever Conference Carolinas game to preseason favorite Emmanuel College 77-64, Saturday afternoon (Nov. 20) in men's basketball play. The Patriots (2-1, 0-1) continue their road trip by visiting the University of Mount Olive, Tuesday (Nov. 23) at 7 p.m. Senior guard Alex...
ROYSTON, GA
Journal Inquirer

Things come full circle for St. Onge, classmates

EAST HAVEN — Ruby St. Onge’s high school volleyball career came full circle in the Class S championship match Saturday morning. In her final match, the Coventry High senior co-captain played against the same opponent, on the same court, for the same prize as she did in the final game of her freshman season.
EAST HAVEN, CT
SCNow

Lee Academy loses in SCISA Class A state football final

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. – Lee Academy’s football team played in its fourth SCISA state championship in the past seven years. After Saturday’s 35-13 loss to Thomas Heyward in this year’s Class A final, Cavaliers coach David Rankin’s team continues the search for its first state championship since 2015. “Hats off...
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
SCNow

Charleston takes on Oklahoma St.

College of Charleston (3-1) vs. Oklahoma State (4-1) Gallagher-Iba Arena, Stillwater, Oklahoma; Monday, 8 p.m. EST. BOTTOM LINE: Oklahoma State faces College of Charleston in an early season matchup. Oklahoma State beat North Carolina State by six points in Uncasville on Wednesday, while College of Charleston came up short in a 94-83 game at home to North Carolina on Tuesday.
CHARLESTON, SC
SCNow

Smith likes C.E. Murray's chances in Class A, lower-state football final

GREELEYVILLE, S.C. – Brian Smith coached C.E. Murray to the 2015 SCHSL Class A, Division II championship game before losing to Lamar. After venturing off to coach at Blythewood and then Scott’s Branch, Smith returned to the War Eagles in 2019. This year, he has his program one victory away from returning to a state final after last week’s 47-0 win at Whale Branch.
LAMAR, SC
SCNow

Dillon RB Nemo Squire a star on, off field

DILLON, S.C. – Nemo Squire runs that much faster, pushes that much harder. It’s not just about effort; it’s a celebration the Dillon High School senior has of his gratitude — a gratitude he’s here. When his mother was pregnant with him, complications put Squire’s entrance into this world in...
DILLON, SC
SCNow

Patriot Volleyball learn first-round NCAA opponent

FLORENCE, S.C. — The Francis Marion University volleyball team learned its first-round opponent in the upcoming NCAA Division II National Tournament as the field of 64 teams was announced on Monday evening. Francis Marion (21-10) will be the eighth seed in the Southeast Regional to be hosted by Anderson University...
FLORENCE, SC
