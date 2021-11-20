This week’s “Nation and Neighborhood in Politics Report”

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo ( KREX ) — The FBI continues its criminal investigation involving Mesa County Elections Clerk, Tina Peters and possibly former Lauren Boebert Campaign Manager, Sherronna Bishop.



Peters stands accused of breaching secure election equipment, a breach that led to a leak of sensitive election data and passwords to a QAnon conspiracy group.



The FBI also raided Peter’s friend — Bishop at her home in Garfield County.



The Colorado Secretary of State’s office approved Initiative 31 this week after supporters submitted 118.9% of the required 124,632 valid signatures to move forward with the initiative to slightly reduce the state’s income tax rate.



Voters will decide in November of 2022.



Finally, in Washington, after hours of debate on the House floor, House Democrats passed President Joe Biden’s historic social spending and climate bill.



The bill now moves to the Senate. This just days after President Biden signed his multi-trillion-dollar infrastructure package into law.

