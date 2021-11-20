ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Garfield County, CO

This week’s “Nation and Neighborhood in Politics Report”

By Chance Sticklen
 6 days ago

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo ( KREX ) — The FBI continues its criminal investigation involving Mesa County Elections Clerk, Tina Peters and possibly former Lauren Boebert Campaign Manager, Sherronna Bishop.

Peters stands accused of breaching secure election equipment, a breach that led to a leak of sensitive election data and passwords to a QAnon conspiracy group.

The FBI also raided Peter’s friend — Bishop at her home in Garfield County.

The Colorado Secretary of State’s office approved Initiative 31 this week after supporters submitted 118.9% of the required 124,632 valid signatures to move forward with the initiative to slightly reduce the state’s income tax rate.

Voters will decide in November of 2022.

Finally, in Washington, after hours of debate on the House floor, House Democrats passed President Joe Biden’s historic social spending and climate bill.

The bill now moves to the Senate. This just days after President Biden signed his multi-trillion-dollar infrastructure package into law.

House OKs $2T social, climate bill in Biden win; Senate next

WASHINGTON (AP) — A fractious House handed President Joe Biden a marquee victory Friday by approving a roughly $2 trillion social and environment bill, as Democrats cast aside disputes that for months had stalled the measure and hampered efforts to sell their priorities to voters. Lawmakers approved the legislation 220-213 as every Democrat but one backed […]
CONGRESS & COURTS
Jury awards $25M in damages for Unite the Right violence

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (AP) — A jury ordered white nationalist leaders and organizations to pay more than $25 million in damages Tuesday over violence that erupted during the deadly 2017 Unite the Right rally in Charlottesville. After a nearly monthlong civil trial, the jury in U.S. District Court deadlocked on two key claims but found the […]
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
House censures Rep. Gosar for violent video in rare rebuke

WASHINGTON (AP) — The House voted Wednesday to censure Republican Rep. Paul Gosar of Arizona for posting an animated video that depicted him killing Democratic Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez with a sword, an extraordinary rebuke that highlighted the political strains testing Washington and the country. Calling the video a clear threat to a lawmaker’s life, Democrats […]
CONGRESS & COURTS
Cannabis bust on Indigenous land highlights legal divide

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — A federal raid on a household marijuana garden on tribal land in northern New Mexico is sowing uncertainty and resentment about U.S. drug enforcement priorities on Native American reservations, as more states roll out legal marketplaces for recreational pot sales. In late September, Bureau of Indian Affairs officers confiscated nine […]
The Forensic Risk Limiting Audit is Complete

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. — Mesa County Elections passed their audit, and so did all of the othercounties in the state in the first round. The office was notified Wednesday that they are clear toproceed to canvass and certify their election results. “I find the election process exhilarating!” said Brandi Bantz, Mesa County Elections Director.“Watching the […]
MESA COUNTY, CO
