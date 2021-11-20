Effectively Wild Episode 1774: In Defense of FIP

It’s a day late but certainly not a dollar short as Chin Music returns with guest co-host Hannah Keyser of Yahoo Sports, who joins me to talk about baseball and other stuff. We begin by discussing awards week, or more accurately, the reaction to awards voting and the weird emotional energy some devote to it. Then we move on to actual baseball news with some big deals for pitchers, the Mets finally getting a GM, and the success and failure of some of the experimental rules being tested in the Arizona Fall League. After that, we’re joined by special guest Evan Drellich of The Athletic, who updates us on baseball’s labor negotiations, with all three of us setting odds on where things go from here. Then it’s your emails on private workouts, trade targets and some changes in the game, which allows Hannah to talk about her ridiculous concept of Total Bases Ball. Finally, we finish with some Sumo and Project Runway talk before leaving you for the week.

