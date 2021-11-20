ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Comics

Special Artwork Shared To Celebrate Monster Hunter Rise’s Sonic The Hedgehog Collaboration

By GALA-MOS
nintendosoup.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs announced previously, Monster Hunter Rise will be introducing some special collaboration items based on Sonic the Hedgehog. Well, here’s a little something to celebrate the reveal!....

nintendosoup.com

Comments / 0

Related
gamepolar.com

Starfield Idea Artwork and an Early Style of the Sport’s Epic Rating Shared by Bethesda

Yesterday Bethesda celebrated Skyrim’s tenth Anniversary with a live performance carried out by the London Symphony Orchestra, however probably the most noteworthy second of the present was really devoted to Starfield. Close to the top of the live performance, longtime Bethesda composer Inon Zur launched the “Starfield Suite,” our first important style of what the sport’s rating will sound like. Along with the music, an array of recent idea artwork appeared on display screen, exhibiting some corners of Bethesda’s new galaxy we haven’t but seen. You possibly can test all of it out under (soar to across the 52-minute mark if the video doesn’t cue up correctly).
VIDEO GAMES
My Nintendo News

Monster Hunter Rise x Sonic event fully revealed by Capcom

Capcom has finally lifted the lid regarding what to expect from the upcoming Monster Hunter Rise x Sonic The Hedgehog collaboration event. The event will kick off on Friday, 26th November and is available for all players to participate in so both Switch and PC gamers can get in on the fun. You can claim Sonic-style armour for your hunter, a Sonic costume for your Palico and a Tails costume for your Palamute companion. Monster Hunter Rise is available for Nintendo Switch now and PC in January.
VIDEO GAMES
nintendowire.com

Sonic and Tails roll into Monster Hunter Rise on November 26th

We’ve known he was coming for a while now but that still won’t prepare you for Sonic the Hedgehog in Monster Hunter Rise. The collab, which helps mark the hedgehog’s 30th anniversary, includes a full body suit for your Palico, a Tails outfit for your Canyne, and some gear for your regular hunter that makes you look a little bit Sonic Man.
VIDEO GAMES
Nintendo Life

Monster Hunter Rise x Sonic Collab Gets Release Date And Awesome Trailer

You may have grown tired of us saying that Monster Hunter Rise is darn good, but it is, and Capcom has also been serving up regular free updates to keep it fresh. Pleasingly this has had a few quirky DLC crossovers just like in the old days, with the next in line being the return of Sonic the Hedgehog (and Tails).
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sonic The Hedgehog#Art#Mhrise
nintendoeverything.com

Monster Hunter Rise – Sonic collaboration details and trailer

The latest Monster Hunter Rise collaboration content has been detailed by Capcom, featuring SEGA’s Sonic the Hedgehog. Available to all players as a free update when it arrives, this latest content will bring the Blue Blur to Monster Hunter Rise on November 26. Check out the trailer for the new content below.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Xbox Made Three Sonic the Hedgehog Games Better Than Ever, and Fans Are Freaking Out

Earlier today, Xbox released a new FPS Boost update for three Sonic the Hedgehog games: Sonic Generations, Sonic Unleashed, and Sonic & All-Stars Racing Transformed. Those three Xbox 360 games were previously made playable through backwards compatibility, but all have now gotten major performance upgrades, including 60 fps. As a result, the three games look and run better than ever. For players that haven't experience them before, they look like brand-new games! Naturally, Sonic fans are very happy about this, taking to social media to share their appreciation for what Xbox has done with the games. In fact, it actually looks like some Sonic fans might be sold on picking up an Xbox Series X, now!
VIDEO GAMES
flickeringmyth.com

Comic Book Preview – Sonic the Hedgehog: Imposter Syndrome #1

Sonic finds himself embroiled in his very own Clone Saga this week as IDW Publishing launches Sonic the Hedgehog: Imposter Syndrome; check out a preview of the first issue here…. The ROAD TO #50 continues here! Enjoy a TEN-ISSUE long adventure leading up to the EPIC SHOWDOWN in milestone issue...
COMICS
aiptcomics

‘Sonic the Hedgehog: Imposter Syndrome’ #1 introduces instant fan favorites

It’s been a minute, but I’m back for another review within the universe of IDW’s Sonic the Hedgehog, this time with the highly anticipated Imposter Syndrome mini-series by none other than Sonic comic veteran Ian Flynn. Joining him, we have art being done by Thomas Rothlisberger and Aaron Hammerstrom. This first issue is the official debut of Dr. Starline’s creations, the two characters that have been teased by the main title for a while now: Surge the Tenrec and Kitsunami.
COMICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Visual Art
NewsBreak
Comics
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Monster Hunter
PC Gamer

Sonic the Hedgehog smells of citrus fruit and leather, apparently

It's good to take a break from all the world's miseries and ask oneself the big questions, such as: what would Sonic the Hedgehog smell like? As a large spiny mammal that spends most of his life running at full-pelt and eating chilli dogs I am going to suggest the answer is 'not good'. Not so, says Sega, which has just launched its own range of colognes based on three franchises.
VIDEO GAMES
nintendosoup.com

Earthworm Jim Is Getting A New Animated TV Series

A familiar face from the days of the SNES will soon be making his return to the silver screen!. Interplay and Passion Pictures have announced Earthworm Jim, Beyond the Groovy – a new animated TV series starring the titular Earthworm Jim himself, as he journeys with a new crew to find Earth. K. Michel Parandi, the writer, producer and director of XYZ: From Fire and Dust will be leading the show’s creative team.
TV SERIES
nintendosoup.com

Super Rare Games’ Next Physical Release Will Be Mundaun

Switch owners will soon get to grab a copy of Mundaun in physical form, thanks to Super Rare Games!. The publisher has confirmed that the atmospheric horror adventure will be next in line to get an exclusive physical release. There will be 4,000 standard copies available – with each one including a full-colour manual, interior artwork, exclusive sticker, and trading cards.
VIDEO GAMES
nintendosoup.com

Pac-Man Museum+ Announced For Switch

Bandai Namco has announced a new collection of Pac-Man games for Switch. The collection is called Pac-Man Museum+ and is due to release sometime in 2022 for Switch and other platforms. It features a unique hub interface styled after an arcade, allowing players to customize it according to their liking with cabinets, decorations, and memorabilia obtained through gameplay and missions. A total of 14 classic Pac-Man titles will be included:
VIDEO GAMES
nintendosoup.com

Random: Surf Glitch Allows Players To Capture Mythical Pokemon Shaymin In Pokemon Brilliant Diamond/Shining Pearl

Despite receiving multiple Day One patches, players are still finding numerous bugs and glitches in Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl. One of the more interesting bugs is one that allows players to use Surf on land when certain conditions are met. As documented by @eclipse_tt on Twitter, exploiting this bug in a specific area can allow players to reach the Flower Paradise, where the Mythical Pokemon Shaymin can be found. This island currently cannot be reached normally in the game, as it requires a special Event Item that has yet to be distributed.
VIDEO GAMES
nintendosoup.com

Here are the Glitches Found In Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl

Sinnoh has made its way to the Nintendo Switch but not without any issues. Look at these bug and glitches captured from the game. @eclipse_tt has been documenting bugs and glitches on Twitter which show players clipping through walls similar problems with the player character moving through impassible obstacles. Some...
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Eternals: Marvel Shares "Incredible Artwork" Inspired by Film

Eternals is now playing in theaters and Marvel Studios has been busy promoting the film on social media. In the last couple of days, we've seen some fun promos ranging from a look at Karun's (Harish Patel) POV to a tribute to Druig (Barry Keoghan) and Makkari (Lauren Ridloff). In their latest Eternals-themed post, Marvel shared some awesome artwork inspired by the new film, which held the top spot at the box office two weeks in a row.
MOVIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy