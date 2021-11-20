Special Artwork Shared To Celebrate Monster Hunter Rise’s Sonic The Hedgehog Collaboration

Earlier today, Xbox released a new FPS Boost update for three Sonic the Hedgehog games: Sonic Generations, Sonic Unleashed, and Sonic & All-Stars Racing Transformed. Those three Xbox 360 games were previously made playable through backwards compatibility, but all have now gotten major performance upgrades, including 60 fps. As a result, the three games look and run better than ever. For players that haven't experience them before, they look like brand-new games! Naturally, Sonic fans are very happy about this, taking to social media to share their appreciation for what Xbox has done with the games. In fact, it actually looks like some Sonic fans might be sold on picking up an Xbox Series X, now!

