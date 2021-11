One doesn’t generally think of horror movies at Christmas since this is a time when a lot of us would rather be focusing our energies on whatever positive efforts we can make to ensure that the holiday goes off without a hitch. But it’s hard to do such a thing when certain horror movies get pushed with the same holiday motif that is so popular around this time of year. The thing about that is that some horror movies that are geared around the holidays are kind of effective since they get a person to think about certain things in their lives that they might want to change. Hey, horror movies can do that. Krampus is almost like a cautionary tale since the story is one that shows what can happen when belief in the spirit of Christmas dies, and when all hope is gone. It sounds like the opposite of what the holiday is supposed to be like, but it’s a good way to make it appear that the loss of belief in Santa Claus is about to bring down the unholy wrath of his shadow, the being known as Krampus.

MOVIES ・ 12 DAYS AGO