ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Exclusive – SRS Cinema Acquires Indie Kaiju Film UKTENA

By Blacktooth
horrorsociety.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSRS Cinema to launch limited edition bluray presales start in January, wide release on dvd and vod in summer. Inspired by the Kaiju/Big Monster movies of the 50s/60s, this feature length film presents the saga of UKTENA. Based on the Native American myth of the “Horned Serpent”, Uktena is unleashed on...

www.horrorsociety.com

Comments / 0

Related
TIME

Alana Haim Makes a Memorable Debut in the Overly Self-Satisfied Licorice Pizza

Movies that seem assured of how endearing they are usually end up being the least endearing of all. Writer-director Paul Thomas Anderson’s ‘70s retro romance Licorice Pizza has plenty going for it: a vivid San Fernando setting, to remind clueless East Coasters that Los Angeles is hardly synonymous with Hollywood; a breezy soundtrack that avoids all the era’s usual suspects (so long Abba’s “Dancing Queen,” hello Suzi Quatro and Chris Norman’s “Stumblin’ In”); and, perhaps best of all, a fantastic breakthrough performance by an actress none of us saw coming.
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Samuel Goldwyn Films Nabs War Pic ‘Foxhole’ (Exclusive)

Samuel Goldwyn Films has acquired the North American rights to Jack Fessenden’s war film Foxhole after a world premiere at Oldenberg. The drama — which stars Motell Gyn Foster, Alex Hurt and Cody Kostro — over a span of 36 hours captures Americans in three separate wars — the U.S. Civil War, World War I and the Iraq war. Foxhole follows a small group of soldiers trapped in a confined space as they grapple with morality, futility and volatile combat. The movie casts the same five actors in each of the three wars as the film captures changing roles of race and...
MOVIES
thefilmstage.com

Experience Essential Cinema From Six Japanese Directors in Exclusive Trailer for Flash Forward

A stellar snapshot of recent Japanese cinema is coming next month to the Japan Society. Flash Forward: Debut Works and Recent Films by Notable Japanese Directors––which takes an intimate look at six of Japan’s most well-known directors: Naomi Kawase, Miwa Nishikawa, Shuichi Okita, Junji Sakamoto, Akihiko Shiota, and Masayuki Suo––will feature films available to stream nationwide from Dec. 3-23 and two in-person screenings in Japan Society’s auditorium on December 11 and 17. Ahead of the series, we’re pleased to exclusively debut the festival trailer.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Short Film#Feature Film#Film Director#Srs Cinema#Vod#The Native American#Norman Hughes Music
ricethresher.org

Must-watch Indigenous cinema: Films to check out this November

Hollywood has a lengthy history of subjecting Indigenous people to negative portrayals and one-dimensional stereotypes. Fortunately, over the last few decades, Indigenous creators have been able to make their own voices heard by showcasing the unique and diverse complexities of their culture through film. Nov. 1 marked the beginning of Native American Heritage Month, a time to celebrate the unique culture of Indigenous people and the perfect time to explore Indigenous cinema, a thriving film genre and a great way to support Indigenous artists.
MOVIES
First Showing

Clifton Collins Jr. in Award-Winning Indie Film 'Jockey' Official Trailer

"There ain't no better world, there's just this one…" Sony Classics has unveiled an official US trailer for the indie drama Jockey, an intense look at the pressure of being a jockey in horse racing. This first premiered at the 2021 Sundance Film Festival, where it won a Special Jury Award for Acting for Clifton Collins Jr. in the lead role. An aging jockey hopes to win one last title for his longtime trainer, who has what appears to be a championship horse. But the years – and injuries – have taken a toll on his body, throwing into question his ability to continue his lifelong passion. And the arrival of a young rookie rider, who also claims to be his son, who he then takes under his wing, further complicates the path to fulfilling his dream. "Filmed at a live racetrack in Arizona, and featuring real jockeys, Jockey reveals the true rider experience – real life, behind the track." Clifton Collins Jr. stars with Molly Parker, Moises Arias, Logan Cormier, and Colleen Hartnett. The story is a bit formulaic, but this one is definitely worth seeing just for Clifton's performance.
MOVIES
horrorsociety.com

RETURN OF THE FIRST WIVES Makes Home Video Debut

CLEVELAND – Phantom Pain Films is pleased to announce the release of Revenge of the First Wives on Blu-ray, DVD and VHS this Black Friday, November 26, through its Future Video label exclusively on Makeflix.com. The sleazy, gritty and over-the-top L.A. lensed Revenge of the First Wives follows a city...
TV & VIDEOS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Movies
horrorsociety.com

Blu Review – Chupa (Tempe Digital)

Starring – Peter Ferry, Mary Mahoney, and Jim Lee Jones. Watching a previously never released S.O.V. horror flick is something a lot of horror fans look forward to. There is a few companies out there that track down and preserve S.O.V. horror and I respect each and every one of them. A few weeks ago Tempe Digital announced that they would be releasing the 2000 unreleased S.O.V. horror flick Chupa on blu. I had never heard of this one but I’m a huge fan of Bookwalter and Tempe so as soon as the orders went live for Chupa I quickly rushed to makeflix.com and grabbed a copy.
MOVIES
horrorsociety.com

THE UNKIND ON DEMAND AND DIGITAL NOVEMBER 30

This November, they awaken evil. Six friends vacationing at a historic mansion release an ancient witch from her slumber, awakening her centuries old thirst for blood. Tommaso Basili, Taylor Skeens, Corey T. Stewart, Sherine Mazzulli, and Fred Papa star in THE UNKIND, on VOD platforms November 30 from Wild Eye Releasing.
TV & VIDEOS
horrorsociety.com

SHATTERED Available in Select Theaters and On Demand January 14th

Cameron Monaghan, Frank Grillo, Lilly Krug, Sasha Luss, and John Malkovich. In the tradition of Fatal Attraction and Basic Instinct comes this dazzling action-thriller starring Academy Award® nominee John Malkovich (RED) and Frank Grillo (Avengers: Endgame). After lonely tech millionaire Chris (Cameron Monaghan, “Shameless”) encounters charming, sexy Sky (Lilly Krug), passion grows between them – and when he’s injured, she quickly steps in as his nurse. But Sky’s odd behavior makes Chris suspect that she has more sinister intentions, especially when Sky’s roommate is found dead from mysterious causes.
MOVIES
First Showing

Crossed Phone Lines Romance Builds in Indie Film 'Him & Her' Trailer

"I just want to listen to your voice… it makes me feel safe." Anam Cara Films has released an official trailer for the indie film Him & Her, a romantic drama from Chicago filmmaker Íce Mrozek. It takes us back to 1989 when everyone still used landline telephones, telling a story about a unique crossed lines connection. These crossed lines lead to a life changing conversation between two strangers, who eventually meet in an unusual way. "I just want this feeling to last." Starring Cristina Spruell and Callan McAuliffe as "her and him". This reminds me of the film Frequency but with an entirely different premise, though the phone is important to plot. I like these kind of stories and I'm curious to find out what happens when they finally try to meet up. Maybe it will work out? Or maybe it will mean something anyway no matter what happens?
MOVIES
horrorsociety.com

Deskpop Entertainment acquires Jamie Bernadette horror ASH AND BONE

After a strong festival run with wins and nominations from around the world, director Harley Wallen’s “Ash and Bone” has been picked up for distribution by upcoming horror label Deskpop Entertainment for a future theatrical and home entertainment now. The deal was negotiated by Cyfuno Ventures, sales agent for the...
MOVIES
horrorsociety.com

PHANTOM FUN-WORLD CAST AND STRETCH GOALS (Crowd Funding)

About its next horror movie! From director Tory Jones (The Wicked One, Angel) and. Executive Producer, Chris Gierowski (The Wicked One, They See You, HEAD) comes. the next greatest amusement park horror movie, Phantom Fun-World!. After meeting its initial Indiegogo crowdfunding goal of $15k in a matter of days,. Phantom...
MOVIES
horrorsociety.com

EPIX RELEASES FIRST FULL-LENGTH TRAILER FOR HORROR SERIES ‘FROM’

EPIX® has released the first full-length trailer for their contemporary sci-fi horror series, From, premiering on February 20, 2022. Created and executive produced by John Griffin (Crater), directed and executive produced by Jack Bender (Lost, Game of Thrones, Mr. Mercedes), and executive produced by Showrunner Jeff Pinkner (Fringe, Alias, Lost), From features a stellar ensemble cast led by Harold Perrineau (Lost). The series unravels the mystery of a nightmarish town in middle America that traps all those who enter. As the unwilling residents fight to keep a sense of normalcy and search for a way out, they must also survive the threats of the surrounding forest – including the terrifying creatures that come out when the sun goes down.
TV SERIES
horrorsociety.com

Kamen Rider Ryuki Now Streaming on Shout! Factory TV

“Mirror World” exists symmetrically beyond an invisible mirror in space, and is an exact copy of our human world, but where only monsters can dwell. Evil monsters frequently cross the mirror and attack our world. Only Kamen Riders who make a contract with a specific monster – and obtain special power from the monster – can enter “Mirror World” and fight against evil monsters with the help of “Advent Card.” Shinji Kido, a journalist, contracts with Dragon, and becomes Kamen Rider Ryuki. He fights a fierce battle with evil monsters. Many Kamen Riders appear, one after another, and fight to satisfy their own aims. However, only one Kamen Rider can outlive others. Thus, it is their fate to keep fighting to the last man.
COMICS
horrorsociety.com

Asylum’s DEVIL’S TRIANGLE – Trailer + Theatrical (26th)/Digital (30th) Release Details

When a group of marine biologists crash land in the Bermuda Triangle, they realize they have stumbled into the lost city of Atlantis. But they quickly discover the city isn’t friendly, and its humanoid inhabitants are planning worldwide domination using the piles of weapons and technology that have fallen through the Triangle over the centuries.
MOVIES
horrorsociety.com

Creepshow Holiday Special (Review)

Rating – 3.5/5. A few days ago I was sent the second season of the Shudder original series Creepshow produced by Greg Nicotero and occasionally directed by him. The season wasn’t as solid as the first season but it was still great fun. The special features on that release included two specials. The first was an animated special featuring two segments that was released around Halloween last year.
TV & VIDEOS
horrorsociety.com

Creepshow: Season 2 (Review)

Starring – Kevin Dillon (The Blob, Platoon), Keith David (They Live, The Thing), and Ryan Kwanten (True Blood, Knights of Badassdom) The horror anthology Creepshow is one of the most beloved anthologies ever with some of the most memorable stories from the George A. Romero and Stephen King collaboration. It’s a film that I grew up with and was very fond of. The films sequel, because we are forced to ignore the third film, is just as iconic and entertaining as the first film. When I first heard that Greg Nicotero and Shudder was working on a series based on the Creepshow films I was beside myself with excitement.
TV SERIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy