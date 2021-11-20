Luby's Reports Remaining Assets Of $3/Share, Further Upside Hinges On Property, Culinary Services

The payments industry as a whole has been struggling. Now almost two months since my last article, Fiserv (FISV) has become a battleground stock. The comments section of my last article is a great example. Some think Fiserv is an incompetent legacy player being destroyed by their management. Others think their defensive position bolstered by a respectable valuation and a cash generative business provides them with a buying opportunity backed by a margin of safety. The answer is most likely between those two, but I tend to side closer to the latter in this instance.

