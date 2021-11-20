ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Luby's Reports Remaining Assets Of $3/Share, Further Upside Hinges On Property, Culinary Services

Luby's liquidation continues to trend well, with the most recent update increasing the liquidation value. I have followed the Luby's (LUB) liquidation quite closely as throughout 2021 in February, June and September Luby's has continued to exceed expectations in finding buyers for its property and brands. With further good...

