Congress & Courts

Rittenhouse acquittal reaction highlights nation’s polarized politics: Republicans claim 2nd Amendment victory, progressives call it a miscarriage of justice

By Bill Ruthhart Chicago Tribune (TNS)
Walla Walla Union-Bulletin
 7 days ago

In the run-up to Kyle Rittenhouse’s murder trial, legal experts cautioned that no matter which way the verdict fell, larger political conclusions should not be drawn from the case. But in a highly politicized and polarized America, that’s exactly what transpired after Rittenhouse was found not guilty on all...

