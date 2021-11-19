Rittenhouse acquittal reaction highlights nation’s polarized politics: Republicans claim 2nd Amendment victory, progressives call it a miscarriage of justice

In 2019, I went to Tallahatchie County, Mississippi, to visit the Sumner courthouse, where 14-year-old Emmett Till’s killers were tried and speedily acquitted in 1955. That year, two white men — Roy Bryant and J.W. Milam — lynched Till after Bryant’s sister falsely claimed that Till had sexually harassed her. The killers received pro bono representation from several white lawyers in Mississippi, and multiple local, white-owned businesses in Tallahatchie County put out Mason jars to help raise money for any expenses the two men might incur. That fall, an all-white jury returned a not guilty verdict after just an hour of deliberation, which included a soda break. A photo taken after the acquittal captured the two men and their wives in smiling embraces.

TALLAHATCHIE COUNTY, MS ・ 5 HOURS AGO