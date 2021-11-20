ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Cardi B Stuns In Black High-Slit Dress For Red Carpet Rollout Ahead Of AMAs

By Cassie Gill
HollywoodLife
HollywoodLife
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ihqna_0d2QBDll00
John Salangsang/Shutterstock

Cardi B looked incredible as she counted down to this weekend’s American Music Awards! The host helped roll out the red carpet in a pair of sky high heels and sexy gown.

Cardi B, 28, just can’t wait for the American Music Awards! The “WAP” rapper, who is set to host the show on Sunday, showed up to the Los Angeles venue two days before the to help roll out the red carpet on Friday, Nov. 19. Cardi was all black tie gala vibes in her sexy, high-slit gown and a pair of strappy sandals. The sparkly black ensemble was giving off serious ’80s vibes with its bustier style top attached that included a high neck cover.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2r4KDE_0d2QBDll00
Cardi B is set to host the AMA’s on Sunday. (John Salangsang/Shutterstock)

After posing for some arrivals, Cardi and three others used their man power to kick the red carpet forward and begin the unrolling process. We already knew Cardi was a woman of many talents, but perhaps event producer is another title fans can add to her ever-growing resume!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0kYOUU_0d2QBDll00
Cardi B looked sensational in a black gown ahead of the show. (John Salangsang/Shutterstock)

Cardi, née Belcalis Marlenis Almánzar, has been a staple at the American Music Awards in recent years having won five trophies. Her first wins were in 2018 in the Favorite Artist — Rap/Hip Hop category, as well as nods for Favorite Song — Rap/Hip Hop with “Bodak Yellow” and Favorite Song — Soul/R&B thanks to her Bruno Mars collab “Finesse.” She once again won Favorite Artist — Rap/Hip Hop in 2019, and also took home a trophy for “WAP” with Megan Thee Stallion in 2020 under the Favorite Song — Rap/Hip-Hop category.

This year, the host is nominated for three more under Favorite Female Hip-Hop Artist, as well as in the Favorite Music Video and Favorite Hip-Hop Song categories for “Up.”

“I’m the host, but I feel like the performers and their performances, it’s like their night, you know what I’m saying? Like when you perform, it’s your night,” Cardi said to Variety ahead of her hosting debut. “And I’m just going to be myself. That’s it. There are going to be certain things that I read on the teleprompter, but I’m just going to freestyle it because I don’t like feeling like I’m talking like a robot. I just want to be myself.” Cardi also teased she’s most excited to see Bad Bunny, Megan Thee Stallion, BTS and Olivia Rodrigo perform!

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
HollywoodLife

Cardi B Dances In A Crop Top & Sweats For New TikTok 2 Months After Giving Birth — Watch

Cardi B showed off her belly dancing skills in a new TikTok video, and it was remarkable to see how great the rapper’s post-baby body looks. Work it, Cardi B! The 29-year-old rapper dabbled in a sexy belly dancing routine with her sister Hennessy Carolina, 25, in a TikTok video shared on Thursday, Oct. 28. Cardi looked incredible in the footage, taken nearly two months after she gave birth to her son, while dressed in purple sweatpants and a crop top that put her flat tummy on full display. Hennessy, meanwhile, sported white sweatpants and a bright pink crop top for the sibling dance routine.
LOS ANGELES, CA
HollywoodLife

Cardi B & Kulture Twin In Adorable Witch Costumes For Mom/Daughter Halloween Looks

There’s nothing cuter than a mother/daughter Halloween costume! Cardi B and her three-year-old, Kulture, wore matching witches outfits in 2021. Cardi B twinned with her adorable daughter, Kulture, on Halloween 2021. The rapper took to Instagram to share photos of their witch costumes. The mom/daughter duo wore matching black dresses along with black gloves and capes. They had on witch hats and carried broomsticks to pose for photos in their looks. Kulture even had dark makeup put on her eyes to ad some fierceness to the spooky look. Meanwhile, Cardi had silver eyes and dark mascara for her glam look.
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Cardi B praised by fans as AMAs viewers try to count her outfit changes

Cardi B and her stylist have earned praise after the singer appeared in numerous outfits while hosting the 2021 American Music Awards.On Sunday, the “WAP” rapper enamoured viewers with two outfit changes on the red carpet ahead of the show, with one Schiaparelli look accessorised with a solid gold mask.While hosting the awards ceremony, Cardi continued to frequently change her appearance. The singer appeared in a different outfit nearly each time she walked on stage.The mother of two, who revealed at one point that she would be returning “straight home for my babies” after completing her hosting duties, first appeared...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Los Angeles, CA
Entertainment
City
Los Angeles, CA
Local
California Entertainment
imdb.com

Pregnant Kylie Jenner Poses in the Ultimate Little Black Dress for "Date Night" With Travis Scott

Kylie Jenner's stylish date night outfit might inspire your next shopping trip. After stepping out for dinner with Travis Scott on Nov. 3, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum took to Instagram to give her 279 million followers a peek at her ensemble. Kylie wore a black leather coat over a matching mini dress and accessorized her look with a designer handbag, drop earrings and a pair of sneakers. She also posted pictures of a table decorated with candles and roses and captioned the photo series, "Date night." Her little black dress gave fans another glimpse at her baby bump. Kylie and Travis confirmed in September they're expecting their second child together. The 24-year-old makeup mogul and...
CELEBRITIES
International Business Times

Cardi B Flaunts Her Newest Purchase [Photos]

Being a homeowner is a dream for many and celebs are no different. Cardi B has always wanted to own a crib in New York City and the rapper is now living her dream. The 29-year-old rapper shared the happy news on Instagram with her fans. To celebrate her newest achievement, she posted a photo of herself standing in the foyer with her back to the camera and arms stretched out in the air pointing toward the elegant staircase.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Footwear News

Cardi B Brings Back the 2000s Wedge Boot in the Wildest Coat & a New Home

Cardi B brought back trends from the early 2000s with ease as she settled into her new home. The “WAP” rapper showed off her new house in New York on Instagram yesterday, posing in the open foyer in statement style. Her look took a wild turn in a cheetah print coat and matching beret, both teamed with a black tank top and leggings. On her feet, the look got even edgier with Cardi B’s choice of leather boots. The knee-high silhouette featured a sleeve-like fit over a 4-inch wedge heel, bearing resemblance to a sleek design from Givenchy. Titled the Shark Lock...
BEAUTY & FASHION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Olivia Rodrigo
Person
Megan Thee Stallion
Person
Bruno Mars
Person
Cardi B.
purewow.com

Gabrielle Union Sports Stunning High-Slit Cutout Dress for Gucci Love Parade in Los Angeles

Gabrielle Union attended a major Gucci event last night and naturally, she looked stunning in one of the brand’s own styles. On Tuesday, Union and her family—husband Dwyane Wade and her stepdaughter, Zaya—attended the Gucci Love Parade on Hollywood Boulevard in Los Angeles. For the occasion, the 49-year-old looked incredible in a peach dress from the Gucci Summer 2020 collection. The piece featured a thigh-high slit and a flower cutout at the midriff. She paired the look with long braids, a Gucci clutch and a pair of mint heels.
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Music Awards#Amas#Music Video#Carpet#Wap
Glamour

American Music Awards 2021: The Best-Dressed Celebrities on the Red Carpet

The American Music Awards 2021 went down Sunday, November 21, and celebrities showed up and showed out on the red carpet. Everyone from Bachelorette Michelle Young to JoJo and AMAs host Cardi B arrived to the show in style. Bold colors, interesting cuts, a hat umbrella (we see you, Billy Porter): The American Music Awards 2021 red carpet was everything you’d want from a celebrity event and more.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Footwear News

Meghan Markle Stuns in Red Plunging Dress and Matching Slingback Pumps at Salute to Freedom Gala

Meghan Markle made a bold style move while arriving with Prince Harry at the Salute to Freedom gala at the Intrepid Museum in New York City. The Duchess of Sussex hit the red carpet in a red halter-neck Carolina Herrera gown. The style featured a cinched waistline and thigh-high slit, as well as a deep neckline and flowing skirt. Markle accessorized simply, pairing the bold piece with diamond earrings and a poppy lapel pin. The dress’ shape and silhouette were a sharp departure from her typical reserved style, but still remained elegant. For footwear, Markle went the colorful route and wore a...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
BTS
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Footwear News

Billie Eilish Takes a Red Carpet Risk in Lacy Black Outfit and Sky-High Sandals at LACMA Gala

Billie Eilish took a sheer risk in a daring look at the 2021 LACMA Art + Film Gala in Los Angeles. The “Happier Than Ever” musician hit the red carpet in a daring Gucci ensemble, featuring a black faux-fur coat. The star’s outerwear was worn over a sheer top embroidered with Gucci’s double G logo, as well as a white silk bra trimmed with black floral lace. Eilish continued her sleek streak with a sparkly black floral lace midi skirt, worn over Gucci logo tights. Her loom was complete with gold earrings and a delicate gold choker. For footwear, Eilish posed in...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Hypebae

2021 MTV EMAs Red Carpet: See the Best Celebrity Looks

The 2021 MTV EMAs returned live from the Papp László Budapest Sportaréna in Hungary on November 14. Hosted by Saweetie, the event awarded some of the industry’s most notable talents with performances by Ed Sheeran, Imagine Dragons, Maluma, Måneskin, Yungblud and Kim Petras. Of course, the evening would not be...
CELEBRITIES
1051thebounce.com

2021 American Music Awards: Ranking the 26 Best Looks of the Night

This year at the American Music Awards, the stars came dressed to impress at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. Hosted by Cardi B, the second female rapper in history to do so following Queen Latifah back in 1995. Zoe Wees' fiery hair popped from her all-white outfit. Givēon kept...
MUSIC
HollywoodLife

HollywoodLife

Los Angeles, CA
103K+
Followers
11K+
Post
32M+
Views
ABOUT

HollywoodLife.com is your digital destination for the very latest celebrity, entertainment, pop culture, fashion, beauty, fitness, women’s issues, and political news.

 https://hollywoodlife.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy