The Old Oaken Bucket has been away from West Lafayette for far too long. It’s been a nightmare for that poor thing. The things it must have seen by now. I shudder to even think about it. Plus, you know some frat guys at IU have played sink the biz with it and I just can’t abide that. Well, today we got word about when we hope we can end the Bucket’s suffering and bring it to its longtime home and make it comfortable once again.

WEST LAFAYETTE, IN ・ 10 DAYS AGO