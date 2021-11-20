Dodgers DFA Billy McKinney, Zach Reks as part of roster maneuvers

—– Amaya was a guy the Dodgers always seemed to like. When he was drafted in the 11th round in 2017, they paid him overslot to get him and he rewarded them by turning in solid offensive performances as a true shortstop prospect, making it to high-A as a 20-year-old. However, after the 2020 minor-league season was cancelled, 2021 was a disaster. In AA he hit .216/.303/.343/.645 on the year, and his plate discipline that was previously 147 walks to 170 strikeouts for his career cratered to 52 walks and 103 strikeouts. He seemed to get exposed by advanced pitching, but the Dodgers sent him to the Arizona Fall League and he has excelled there. Amaya smashed three homers and put up a 1.020 OPS, walking 13 times and striking out just 12. Add that he is still just 22 and the Dodgers clearly believe in his ability.

MLB ・ 6 DAYS AGO