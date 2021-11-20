ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Traffic

Gas prices could soon drop, GasBuddy analyst predicts

By Nexstar Media Wire, Denise Craig
abc27 News
abc27 News
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4e8QMm_0d2Q926Y00

(NEXSTAR) — After gas prices hit a yearly high earlier this month, motorists could finally see some relief at the pumps.

“If you don’t need gas, wait!” Patrick De Haan, GasBuddy’s head of petroleum analysis, tweeted Friday, as oil prices continued trending down.

Biden asks for probe of potential ‘illegal conduct’ on gas prices

The price of oil is 10% lower than it was not even two weeks ago, De Haan told Nexstar. He expects the trend to continue for at least a couple of weeks.

As of Friday afternoon, the average price of gasoline at the pump was $3.41, down just slightly from the highest year-to-date price of $3.44 seen Nov. 10. De Haan said he is hopeful that the price won’t hit those high levels again before the end of the year.

“We have potentially now seen the peak in price,” he said.

One likely factor impacting the price at the pump could be the rising COVID-19 cases in Europe that have led to more lockdowns, De Haan said, noting that when large amounts of people are on lockdown, the demand for fuel greatly decreases.

He also pointed to President Joe Biden’s continued talks of opening the Strategic Petroleum Reserve potentially affecting the oil markets.

Despite gas prices, Americans plan to drive for Thanksgiving

According to De Haan, there are too many factors to pinpoint an exact cause for the decline; however, he said one thing is certain: “oil is clearly struggling.”

If current oil prices hold or continue to go down, De Haan said he expects the decrease at the pump to gain momentum in the next 2 to 5 days, with prices going down anywhere from 15 to 30 cents per gallon.

De Haan said he doesn’t anticipate Thanksgiving travel having any impact on prices.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ABC27.

Comments / 0

Related
WIBC.com

GasBuddy: Gas Prices Will Likely Keep Going Down in the Coming Days

STATEWIDE–With oil prices dropping, GasBuddy predicts there will be a continuing decrease in gas prices in the coming days. “The price of wholesale gasoline has plummeted to its lowest since August. That is opening the door for a fall in gas prices just ahead of Thanksgiving,” said Patrick DeHaan, head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
92.9 THE LAKE

Feds May Soon Investigate High Gas Prices

The Federal Trade Commission could soon open an investigation into alleged "anti-consumer behavior" by oil and gas companies if President Joe Biden gets his way. Biden sent FTC Commission Lina Khan a letter Wednesday morning requesting that her agency launch such an investigation. In that letter, Biden called on the FTC to open an inquest into any possible illegal actions by oil and gas companies that are keeping gasoline prices inflated.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
CBS Philly

Despite High Gas Prices, Thanksgiving Travel Expected To Near Pre-Pandemic Levels

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Holiday travel is heating up. Thousands of people are packing up to hit the road or head to the airport for the Thanksgiving holiday. Thanksgiving is fast approaching. And if you’re driving to your destination you can expect higher gas prices. Some of the highest gas prices we’ve seen were at a Lukoil station at Ridge Pike and Chemical Road in Conshohocken. A gallon of regular gas is selling for $4.69. And while this station may be an anomaly, people across our region are paying a lot more at the pump this year compared to last year. “Definitely on a tighter...
TRAVEL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
wtvbam.com

Gas prices in Michigan drop slightly this week

DEARBORN, MI (WKZO AM/FM)- Gas prices in Michigan are down three cents compared to last week. AAA Michigan says drivers are now paying an average of $3.40 per gallon for regular unleaded. That price is eight cents more than this time last month and $1.33 more than this time last year.
MICHIGAN STATE
APG of Wisconsin

Analyst: Gas prices likely to remain high for next several months

Many scrapped holiday travel plans in 2020 because of the coronavirus pandemic. This year, rising gas prices are giving some second thoughts. Hotel groups and automotive associations are not expecting travel to return to pre-pandemic levels just yet, and a fuel industry analyst says gas prices are likely to remain elevated for the next several months.
TRAFFIC
chautauquatoday.com

Drop in demand helps stabilize gas prices

Batavia - $3.45 (down one cent from last week) Buffalo - $3.47 (no change from last week) Ithaca - $3.52 (up one cent from last week) Rochester - $3.53 (up one cent from last week) Rome - $3.57 (up one cent from last week) Syracuse - $3.51 (up one cent...
TRAFFIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gas Prices#Europe#Weather#Americans
WTOL 11

Gas prices in Toledo drop 3.3 cents a gallon

TOLEDO, Ohio — Gas prices in Toledo fell 3.3 cents a gallon last week for an average of $3.20, according to GasBuddy's daily survey of 315 stations in the city. Prices are down 5.3 cents from a month ago. The cheapest gas in Toledo is $3.02 while the most expensive is $3.39.
TOLEDO, OH
KATV

Despite drop, gas prices could detour holiday travel plans

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KATV) — A new GasBuddy report showed that Arkansas gasoline prices fell 2 cents in the past week to an average of $3.05 a gallon, KATV content partner KAIT Region 8 News reported. The national average fell 2.6 cents per gallon to $3.40. It’s the first time...
LITTLE ROCK, AR
floridapolitics.com

Gas prices remain high, but trickle down as crude oil prices drop

Thanksgiving gas prices should remain well above last year. The average price of a gallon of gasoline dropped one-cent in the last week, marking the second week in a row the cost inched downward, and reflecting a continuing international decline in the price of crude oil. Still, Florida drivers were...
TRAFFIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Gas Price
NewsBreak
Oil Prices
Power 93.7 WBLK

Big Drop In Gas Price In Buffalo This Month?

The holiday travel season is here and if you have been to a gas pump lately, you know how crazy the gas prices have gotten. There is a government strategy that may ultimately save you money the next time you fill up your tank. New York Senator, Chuck Schumer is...
BUFFALO, NY
WFMJ.com

Average gas prices drop across Northeast Ohio

Valley drivers might see relief at the pump this week as gas prices across Northeast Ohio are decreasing- slightly. According to AAA East Central's Gas Price Report, the weekly average for Northeast Ohio is sitting at at $3.27 a gallon, down just four cents from the previous week's average. Youngtown's...
NILES, OH
FOXBusiness

Oil analyst: Why California gas prices are setting new records

President of Lipow Oil Associates, Andrew Lipow, explained on Monday why he believes California gas prices are hitting new record highs as Americans across the country have been spending more on everything, including filling up their tanks, amid rising inflation. Lipow told "Mornings with Maria" on Monday that gas prices...
CALIFORNIA STATE
FloridaDaily

Gas Prices Slowly Lowering in Florida as Crude Oil Prices Drop

AAA released a study this week showing gas prices in Florida are drifting lower as crude oil prices drop. Crude oil prices remain the primary driver behind prices at the pump. In October, the price of US crude surged 12 percent, which raised the cost of producing gasoline. During that time, the state average increased by a total of 27 cents per gallon.
FLORIDA STATE
Huntsville Item

Gas prices drop ahead of busy Thanksgiving travel week

The statewide gas price average in Texas is $3.03 for a gallon of regular unleaded fuel, according to the AAA Texas Weekend Gas Watch. That price is four cents less than on this day last week and is $1.23 more per gallon compared to this day last year. Of the...
WALKER COUNTY, TX
whcuradio.com

Demand for gas drops, prices increase in Ithaca

ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — Gas demand is down, but prices in Ithaca are still going up. Triple A reports average prices added one cent this week, three dollars and 52 cents at the pump. Oil remains above 80 dollars a barrel, meaning prices will likely not drop much for drivers locally.
ITHACA, NY
abc27 News

abc27 News

6K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

abc27.com is your local source for breaking news, the latest headlines, severe weather, sports, and traffic in Harrisburg, York, Lancaster, Lebanon. WHTM-TV is your ABC television affiliate in all of south-central Pennsylvania.

 https://abc27.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy