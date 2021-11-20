Sportsbeat: Week 13 – High School football scores and highlights for Nov. 19

Forest Hills: 0

Richland: 35

QTR: FINAL

Game of the Week/Championship highlights

Ridgway: 7

Karns City: 37

QTR: FINAL

Championship highlights

Bedford: 14

Central: 20

QTR: FINAL

Playoff highlights

Portage: 7

Juniata Valley: 21

QTR: FINAL

Semi-Final highlights

Bishop Guilfoyle: 28

Homer Center: 0

QTR: FINAL

Semi-Final highlights

Northern Bedford: 35

Reynolds: 22

QTR: FINAL

Playoff highlights

Delaware Valley: 19

State College: 28

QTR: FINAL

Playoff highlights

More local scores can be found by clicking here for the High School Scoreboard.

