High School

Sportsbeat: Week 13 – High School football scores and highlights for Nov. 19

By Rian Bossler
WTAJ
WTAJ
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4HmXpt_0d2Q90L600

Forest Hills: 0
Richland: 35
QTR: FINAL

Game of the Week/Championship highlights

Ridgway: 7
Karns City: 37
QTR: FINAL

Championship highlights

Bedford: 14
Central: 20
QTR: FINAL

Playoff highlights

Portage: 7
Juniata Valley: 21
QTR: FINAL

Semi-Final highlights

Bishop Guilfoyle: 28
Homer Center: 0
QTR: FINAL

Semi-Final highlights

Northern Bedford: 35
Reynolds: 22
QTR: FINAL

Playoff highlights

Delaware Valley: 19
State College: 28
QTR: FINAL

Playoff highlights

More local scores can be found by clicking here for the High School Scoreboard.

