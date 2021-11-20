ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rittenhouse acquittal reaction highlights nation’s polarized politics: Republicans claim 2nd Amendment victory, progressives call it a miscarriage of justice

By BILL RUTHHART
Tacoma News Tribune
 6 days ago

In the run-up to Kyle Rittenhouse’s murder trial, legal experts cautioned that no matter which way the verdict fell, larger political conclusions should not be drawn from the case. But in a highly politicized and polarized America, that’s exactly what transpired after Rittenhouse was found not guilty on all...

Vice

Kyle Rittenhouse Has Set Off a QAnon Civil War

While most Americans are preparing to have a nice day with their families on Thanksgiving, pro-Trump lawyer Lin Wood is spending the holiday on Telegram, complaining about his children, and sparking a civil war in the QAnon world. Wood, who said on Thursday that his children would once again not...
mediaite.com

Dan Abrams Calls Out Biden, Harris and Others Condemning Rittenhouse Verdict: ‘Impugning the Entire Judicial System’

Dan Abrams called out leaders across the U.S. political spectrum on Monday night for their reactions to the verdict in the Kyle Rittenhouse murder trial. Abrams, the host of Dan Abrams Live on Newsnation, warned that leaders ignoring the facts of the case and politicizing the verdict is not only wrong but is undermining our “entire judicial system … for political purposes.”
Complex

Trump’s MAGA Committee Conducts Poll Showing Him Taking Back 5 Swing States From Biden in Hypothetical ’24 Election

A new poll indicates Donald Trump would win in five swing states against Joe Biden in a hypothetical 2024 presidential election. Conducted by Fabrizio, Lee & Associates for Trump’s Make America Great Again Committee, the survey showed that Arizona, Georgia, Michigan, Pennsylvania, and Wisconsin would go for Trump over Biden, according to Politico. These states flipped for Biden last year after going to Trump in 2016.
Arizona Mirror

Immigration protections in Biden’s social policy bill face a new test in the Senate

WASHINGTON — Nearly 100 House Democrats are pushing the Senate to expand immigration protections in President Joe Biden’s massive social spending and climate bill, and advocates say that it may be a last opportunity for years to advance any reform. The letter to Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer of New York and the chairman of the Judiciary […] The post Immigration protections in Biden’s social policy bill face a new test in the Senate appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
Fox News

The Republican Party is looking at a truly historic opportunity in 2022

With less than a year to go before the 2022 midterm elections, the Republican Party is staring at an opportunity of truly historic proportions. Even before the shocking results of the gubernatorial races last month things looked good, all signs were pointing to "yes" on taking back Congress. But the win in Virginia and narrow defeat in deep blue New Jersey have changed the map. What had looked like solid gains, could now turn out to be completely transformational.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Washington Post

Republicans are fomenting a violent insurgency in America. It may have already started.

The United States has a serious problem with political violence, particularly right-wing violence, which has overtaken Islamist attacks as the No. 1 domestic terrorism threat. The list of right-wing outrages includes Oklahoma City 1995 (168 dead), Pittsburgh 2018 (11 dead) and El Paso 2019 (23 dead). The 2020 Kenosha, Wis., shooting, which left two dead, is part of the same alarming trend. Even though Kyle Rittenhouse was found last week to have acted in self-defense, he remains morally culpable for showing up with an assault-style rifle at a protest, looking for trouble.
U.S. POLITICS
mediaite.com

‘He Killed People’: Trump Official Denounces Conservatives Using Kyle Rittenhouse as a ‘Pawn’ After Acquittal

Former Trump White House communications director Alyssa Farah slammed conservatives for treating Kyle Rittenhouse like a hero after his acquittal for the shootings in Kenosha. CNN’s Brianna Keilar spoke to Farah on Monday about Rittenhouse being found not guilty in the charges he faced for shooting three people in the midst of 2020’s civil unrest. Keilar noted how conservatives are celebrating the verdict, even as Rittenhouse’s lawyer has been offering a more measured tone in the trial’s aftermath.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Fox News

'Race pimp' Biden's reaction to Rittenhouse verdict shows how he uses Black community: David Webb

Fox News contributor David Webb accused President Biden on Monday of using the Black community for his own benefit, telling "Fox & Friends First" he was a "race pimp." Webb reacted to calls for Biden to apologize after his presidential campaign compared Kyle Rittenhouse to White supremacists last year. Biden dodged a question about the comparison on Friday following Rittenhouse's acquittal on all charges for the shootings of three people, two fatal, during unrest last year in Kenosha, Wis.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
NJ.com

Rittenhouse acquittal was justice at its best | Letters

I was disturbed by a syndicated editorial cartoon published on the Star-Ledger’s opinion page Nov. 23. The connotation of the illustrator, Phil Hands of the Wisconsin State Journal, was clear following the Kyle Rittenhouse trial. The cartoon depicts a goofy looking young white male holding an assault rifle and stating “It was self-defense,” as a fallen Lady Justice with her scales lies nearby.
MAPLEWOOD, NJ

