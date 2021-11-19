Commendation for Officers La Borde and Caldwell

Recently, Officers La Borde and Caldwell responded to a call for mental health assistance in Downtown Austin. An individual entered a business and asked an employee to call for help. They stated that they were suffering from PTSD.

What followed was a master class in how these types of situations should be handled. Officer’s La Borde and Caldwell sat with the indvidual and addressed them with compassion, care, and genuine interest in their well-being. The individual never felt threatened and knew that the officers were there to help. Multiple employees that work inside the business commented on how well the situation was handled. This was a situation that many felt could have turned in a very different direction, but because of the manner and care that the officers exhibited, went very smoothly. At the conclusion of their conversation, the officers were witnessed taking the individual somewhere so that they could get the help that they desperately needed.

Thank you to Officers La Borde and Caldwell for taking such good care of this individual and keeping our community safe.