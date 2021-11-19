ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Law Enforcement

Commendation for Officers La Borde and Caldwell

Austin, Texas
Austin, Texas
 6 days ago

Recently, Officers La Borde and Caldwell responded to a call for mental health assistance in Downtown Austin. An individual entered a business and asked an employee to call for help. They stated that they were suffering from PTSD.

What followed was a master class in how these types of situations should be handled. Officer’s La Borde and Caldwell sat with the indvidual and addressed them with compassion, care, and genuine interest in their well-being. The individual never felt threatened and knew that the officers were there to help. Multiple employees that work inside the business commented on how well the situation was handled. This was a situation that many felt could have turned in a very different direction, but because of the manner and care that the officers exhibited, went very smoothly. At the conclusion of their conversation, the officers were witnessed taking the individual somewhere so that they could get the help that they desperately needed.

Thank you to Officers La Borde and Caldwell for taking such good care of this individual and keeping our community safe.

Comments / 0

Related
Post Register

Neighbors react to Caldwell man shooting

BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — A man was shot and killed after he pointed a gun this morning on Alleghenny way in Caldwell. According to police, officers received a call about a suspicious person driving around in a truck. Two officers approached the truck and say the driver raised a handgun and pointed it at them. Both officers fired, hitting and killing the man. Caldwell police said two handguns were found inside the mans truck. The two officers were not hit.
CALDWELL, ID
Idaho Statesman

92-year-old man shot by Caldwell police after allegedly raising gun toward officers

Police in Caldwell shot and killed a 92-year-old man early Tuesday morning after the man allegedly raised a gun toward officers. Around 12:45 a.m. Tuesday, Caldwell officers were dispatched to the 19000 block of Alleghenny Way after receiving a report of a suspicious person driving around the area in a pickup truck, according to a news release from the Caldwell Police Department.
CALDWELL, ID
Eunice News

St. Landry Crime Stopper awards commendations to law enforcement officers

St. Landry Crime Stopper is spotlighting the true heroes of law enforcement, the men and women who work night and day patrolling, supervising, investigating crimes, work in special services, clerical duties, corrections, and dispatching. They often miss out on family events and even birthdays, never complaining while protecting and serving. Every year Crime Stoppers accepts letters of nominations…
SAINT LANDRY PARISH, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mental Health
wgnsradio.com

La Vergne Police Officer Dies while on Duty

A LaVergne, TN Police Officer died while on duty Friday night. Public Information Officer Anne Smith released the following statement:. "We are asking for your thoughts and prayers this evening as the La Vergne Police Department mourns one of its own. Detective Sgt. Kevin Stolinsky passed away this afternoon while on duty due to a medical incident. We ask you pray for his family as they begin to mourn and cope with this sudden loss. Detective Sgt. Stolinsky was a long-time member of the LPD family, serving with us since 2001."
LA VERGNE, TN
Hammond Daily Star

Sheriff Edwards commends three deputies

Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff Daniel Edwards is pleased to share the stories of three deputies Tuesday for actions above and beyond the call of duty. Sgt. Jonathan Graham and Deputy Randall Kelley received Letters of Commendation for their efforts to save a woman’s life amid a hostile situation in the Tickfaw area in March.
TANGIPAHOA PARISH, LA
Kait 8

Woman accused of biting off ‘large portion’ of La. officer’s ear

HOUMA, La. (WVUE/Gray News) - Police are asking for the public’s help locating a woman wanted for biting a large portion of an officer’s ear completely off. According to the Houma Police Department, several women were fighting in the parking lot of Joni B’s Bar just after midnight Friday. During...
LOUISIANA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
PTSD
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
The Independent

Capitol rioter sentenced to prison refuses to apologise, saying remorse is a ‘thought crime’

A woman convicted of her role in the 6 January riot at the US Capitol says she has no regrets about her role in the attempted insurrection by supporters of former president Donald Trump as she prepares to go to prison.Jenna Ryan told WFAA in Dallas that she is preparing herself for her time in prison. Ryan was sentenced to 60 days in prison for the Class B misdemeanor of parading, demonstrating or picketing inside a Capitol building. “I’m watching all the YouTube videos on how prison is, how to go to prison, what to do,” she said. She also...
PROTESTS
Fox News

Suspects in rapper Young Dolph's death seen in photos released by Memphis police

Police in Memphis have released photos of the suspects believed to have been involved in the fatal shooting of rapper Young Dolph. The Memphis Police Department previously told Fox News Digital that officers responded to the scene of a shooting at Makeda’s Butter Cookies on Nov. 17 around 12:24 p.m. local time where they discovered a male victim who was pronounced dead at the scene. On Thursday, authorities released photos to the public showing two men in gray sweatpants firing guns in the parking lot of the establishment.
MEMPHIS, TN
KATU.com

Teacher leaving the profession says 'no job is worth this'

PORTLAND, Ore. — Teachers' unions in both Oregon and Washington say they have concerns about teacher staffing, as many report they are burned out and some are even ready to quit. For Emily Shultz, becoming a teacher was a no-brainer. She's the oldest of six and has always loved kids.
PORTLAND, OR
Black Enterprise

Black Father and Daughter Armed With Rifles March Alongside Demonstrators in Anti-Rittenhouse Protest

The racial climate has been on unsteady ground in recent months due to injustices against people of color. With the recent not guilty verdict for Kyle Rittenhouse in the killing of two unarmed men and wounding another, the country is on edge once again. A Black father-and-daughter team took to the streets to help protect those who are protesting the recent verdict in the Rittenhouse case.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
AOL Corp

Woman killed in alleged road rage incident was the aggressor: Florida police

A Florida woman who was killed after an alleged road rage incident was the aggressor, police said. The incident happened over the weekend. Sara Nicole Morales, a 35-year-old Volusia County library assistant, was fatally shot after a confrontation following a hit-and-run crash in Orange City, about 30 miles north of Orlando.
FLORIDA STATE
The Independent

Somerset murders: Couple found dead inside house with children asleep upstairs

A married couple are believed to have been stabbed to death while their children slept upstairs at their home in Somerset.Stephen Chapple, 36, and Jennifer Chapple, 33, were found with serious injuries in Dragon Rise, Norton Fitzwarren, on Sunday evening and later pronounced dead at the scene.Their children, aged five and six, were found asleep upstairs by police officers and are now being looked after by family members.A post-mortem examination has confirmed Ms Chapple died from multiple stab wounds. The post-mortem examination to determine Mr Chapple’s cause of death is ongoing.Two men, aged 34 and 67, were arrested on suspicion...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Austin, Texas

Austin, Texas

90
Followers
834
Post
5K+
Views
ABOUT

Austin (US: /ˈɔːstən/, UK: /ˈɒstɪn, ˈɔːstɪn/) It is the southernmost state capital in the contiguous United States.

Comments / 0

Community Policy