The Lord came at noon on November 9, 2021, to take Albert John VanderZiel to his home in glory. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather, and brother, a valued member at Trinity Reformed Church, and a life-long passionate teacher in the classroom and at Bible studies. Some of the things that Al loved to do included playing chess, riding a bike, drinking coffee, traveling, woodworking, canoeing, camping, and other outdoor activities.

HOLLAND, MI ・ 14 DAYS AGO