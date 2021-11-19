Hy-Vee And Walgreens Offering COVID-19 Booster Shot To All Ages

By: KDKA-TV News Staff
HARRISBURG (KDKA) — The Pennsylvania Department of Health is reporting 5,186 new coronavirus cases and 72 additional deaths.
This brings the statewide total to 1,696,959 cases and 33,003 total COVID-19 related deaths since the pandemic began.
There are 3,174 people across the state in the hospital with COVID-19, with 751 in ICUs.
The state says 15,070,162 total vaccine doses have been administered, and 6,582,165 people are fully vaccinated. So far, 73.7% of Pennsylvanians age 18 and older are fully vaccinated.
A total of 130,449 pediatric vaccines doses have been administered in kids ages 5 to 11.
All Pennsylvanians 16 or older are...
