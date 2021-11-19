ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hy-Vee And Walgreens Offering COVID-19 Booster Shot To All Ages

cbslocal.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Hy-Vee announced Friday that they are now offering free COVID-19 booster vaccines to all individuals ages 18 and older. Walgreens will also...

minnesota.cbslocal.com

CBS Minnesota

COVID In Minnesota: Health Officials Encourage Adults To Get Booster Dose

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – The COVID-19 surge continues, as the Minnesota Department of Health reported more than 11,000 cases and 37 new deaths on Tuesday. And while those figures do include weekend numbers, experts say there is cause for alarm. Esme Murphy talked with one of the nation’s leading vaccine experts. Last year, people weren’t gathering in large spaces, weren’t going to Thanksgiving, or Vikings games. And this year, some people are wondering if they should be doing any of those activities at all. “We should,” Dr. Gregory Poland with the Mayo Clinic said, “I would say in a modified way.” He said that though many...
MINNESOTA STATE
CBS Minnesota

COVID In Minnesota: 53 Deaths, 3,759 New Cases Reported Before Holiday

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Holiday travelers are now on the move, and before the Thanksgiving holiday, the Minnesota Department of Health reported 3,759 new cases of COVID-19 and 53 deaths. In all, Minnesota has recorded 891,099 COVID-19 cases and 9,282 deaths. There have been 9,997 instances of reinfection. The positivity rate has been rising as of late, and sits at 11% as of last week. It’s above the 10% “high risk” threshold, and new daily cases per 100,000 residents is last reported at 74.9. The high risk line for that figure is at 10. As people gather for Thanksgiving, health officials are encouraging vaccinations and...
MINNESOTA STATE
Florida Phoenix

They entered hospital for care, tested positive for COVID, and never came out

Quality Journalism for Critical Times They went into hospitals with heart attacks, kidney failure, or in a psychiatric crisis. They left with COVID-19 — if they left at all. More than 10,000 patients were diagnosed with COVID in a U.S. hospital last year after they were admitted for something else, according to federal and state records analyzed exclusively for KHN. […] The post They entered hospital for care, tested positive for COVID, and never came out appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
PUBLIC HEALTH
nbcboston.com

‘Our Hospitals Are Full': Boston Doctors Warn of COVID Surge Amid Bed Shortage

Boston doctors are sounding the alarm over an expected surge in COVID cases as hospitals across Massachusetts struggle with bed and staffing shortages. "Our hospitals are full. All hospitals are full," Dr. Shira Doron of Tufts Medical Center said Tuesday on NBC10 Boston's weekly "COVID Q&A" series. "Hospitals are already doing really terrible things like deferring and canceling elective surgery now in Massachusetts and so, you know, we are not in a position where we can afford an increase in COVID cases. Or flu, for that matter."
BOSTON, MA
CBS Minnesota

With Carjackings On The Rise, Here’s How To Protect Yourself, And Your Vehicle, This Holiday Season

BLOOMINGTON, Minn. (WCCO) — This year, safety is of the essence when you’re driving around town, and in and out of the car while running errands. Carjackings are up nationwide. The National Insurance Crime Bureau (NICB) says beginning in June 2020, the United States experienced a 13% increase in auto thefts. And in Minneapolis, there have been 540 this year — five times the amount in 2019. The busiest shopping season is underway, and at Mall of America, shoppers are heading into the season with joy, but also with caution. Maria Dockendorf and Tessia Gebherd have been friends since they...
BLOOMINGTON, MN
CBS Pittsburgh

COVID-19 In Pennsylvania: State Reports 5,186 New Cases, 72 Additional Deaths

By: KDKA-TV News Staff HARRISBURG (KDKA) — The Pennsylvania Department of Health is reporting 5,186 new coronavirus cases and 72 additional deaths. This brings the statewide total to 1,696,959 cases and 33,003 total COVID-19 related deaths since the pandemic began. There are 3,174 people across the state in the hospital with COVID-19, with 751 in ICUs. The state says 15,070,162 total vaccine doses have been administered, and 6,582,165 people are fully vaccinated. So far, 73.7% of Pennsylvanians age 18 and older are fully vaccinated. A total of 130,449 pediatric vaccines doses have been administered in kids ages 5 to 11. All Pennsylvanians 16 or older are...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
CBS Boston

Massachusetts Hospitals With Limited Capacity Ordered To Reduce Elective Procedures

BOSTON (CBS) — Massachusetts hospitals are once again being ordered to reduce elective procedures by the Baker Administration as the health care system is strained by workforce shortages amid the coronavirus pandemic. “Effective November 29, 2021, any hospital or hospital system that has limited capacity must begin to reduce non-essential, non-urgent scheduled procedures to ensure adequate hospital capacity for immediate healthcare needs,” the administration said in a statement. The Department of Public Health defines these electives “as procedures that are scheduled in advance because the procedure is not a medical emergency and where delay will not result in adverse outcomes to the...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
1011now.com

Hy-Vee offers breakfast to veterans and active military

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Hy-Vee offered free breakfast to men and women who have served and continue serving in the military during Veterans Day. Since 1999, the grocery store chain has given out thousands of meals to America’s veterans. On Thursday, breakfast was served until 10 a.m., along with a...
LINCOLN, NE
cbslocal.com

Will Holiday Gatherings Impact COVID-19 Metrics?

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — As we celebrate Thanksgiving and the start of the holiday season, health officials are becoming more anxious about how holiday gatherings could impact our COVID-19 rates. For Campbell and his family, Thursday was about the turkey, but his mother Ashlee knows there are other things to be...
BALTIMORE, MD
cbslocal.com

Minnesota Health Care Workers Reflect On Blessings While Working Thanksgiving Day: ‘A Lot Of Our Patients Are Going To Be Alone’

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — While many Minnesotans enjoy the comfort of family and friends this Thanksgiving, Dr. Jess Boland and nurse Mikayla Reimers are caring for people they barley know: sick patients inside our hospitals battling COVID and other critical illness and trauma. “It still hurts to try everything we can...
MINNESOTA STATE

