ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Energy Industry

GM flags concern over renewable energy in Mexico, sees investment risk

By Sharay Angulo
Reuters
Reuters
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1p3Kz5_0d2Q65MQ00

MEXICO CITY, Nov 19 (Reuters) - A senior executive of carmaker General Motors (GM) raised concern about the future of renewable energy usage in Mexico, saying that without a solid legal basis for it, automotive investment in Latin America's no. 2 economy would suffer.

Francisco Garza, chief executive of GM Mexico, spoke as debate rages over a Mexican government proposal to give priority to the state-run power utility in the electricity market at the expense of private investors, particularly in renewable energy.

Participating in a panel in Mexico City, Garza said it was important for Mexico to forge conditions enabling investment in renewables, to which the company was itself committed.

"Unfortunately, if the conditions aren't there, Mexico won't be a destination for investment, because the conditions won't be given that permit us to meet our objective of having zero emissions in the long term," Garza said.

"We're evaluating that if there aren't the conditions, that dollar that was going to be invested in Mexico will go to the United States, Brazil, China or Europe, and Mexico will no longer be a key destination," he added.

Garza did not make explicit reference to the government's electricity initiative, although others on the panel did.

GM, which has been one of the top investors in Mexico since the start of the North American Free Trade Agreement in 1994, earlier this year said it planned to invest $1 billion to build electric vehicles in the northern state of Coahuila.

After Garza spoke, GM Mexico spokesperson Teresa Cid told Reuters that GM was "at no time threatening" not to make the investments it had pledged for Mexico.

"GM must meet its (zero emissions) vision and we must follow that path," she said. "So that's where the risk would be."

Reporting by Sharay Angulo; Editing by Sandra Maler

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

Oil prices slide on concern about new COVID variant

LONDON, Nov 26 (Reuters) - Oil prices recorded their steepest daily fall since July on Friday as a new COVID-19 variant spooked investors and added to concerns that a supply surplus could swell in the first quarter. Oil fell with global equities markets on fears the variant, which Britain said...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
wtaq.com

UK flags concern over newly identified coronavirus variant

LONDON (Reuters) -A newly identified coronavirus variant that has spread in South Africa is the most concerning that British health officials have yet seen as it has double the number of mutations of the Delta variant, including some associated with evading immune response. Britain announced it was temporarily banning flights...
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gm#Mexican
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
General Motors
NewsBreak
Electric Vehicles
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
Place
Mexico City
Country
Brazil
Country
China
TheAtlantaVoice

US to release 50 million barrels of oil to ease energy costs

The White House on Tuesday said it had ordered 50 million barrels of oil released from the strategic reserve to bring down energy costs, in coordination with other countries including China. The move is an effort to bring down rising gas prices. Gasoline prices nationwide are averaging about $3.40 a gallon, more than double their price a year ago, according […]
ENERGY INDUSTRY
OilPrice.com

OPEC+ Vows To Respond If Countries Tap Their Oil Reserves

OPEC+ has issued a grave warning to Japan, the United States, China, India, and South Korea: unleash millions of barrels of oil from your emergency stockpiles, and we are likely to respond. That response, although OPEC+ failed to mention specific figures, would likely be changing their plans to ramp up...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
FOXBusiness

GM eyes electric boats in new investment

General Motors has acquired a 25% stake in Pure Watercraft, a Seattle-based startup specializing in electric boats and outboard motors. GM will provide Pure Watercraft with direct supply chain and manufacturing assistance and access to its parts catalog and electric vehicle components as the companies partner to create a line-up of all-electric marine products and applications. Specific product offerings from GM's collaboration with Pure Watercraft will be disclosed at a later date.
ECONOMY
The Motley Fool

3 Renewable Energy Stocks Crushing the Market in 2021

Enphase Energy has found a great niche in solar energy. Equinor’s oil and gas success is funding renewable investments. Renewable energy stocks have had another strong year in 2021, but the gains haven't been as widespread as a year ago. Companies have needed to impress investors with strong growth and improving margins, which haven't always been easy in a supply-constrained environment.
STOCKS
power-technology.com

Nofar Energy and Electrum to develop renewable projects in Poland

Israel-based green energy company Nofar Energy has signed an agreement with Polish independent power producer (IPP) Electrum to build 1.25GW of renewable energy capacity in Poland. The companies will create a joint venture (JV) to initiate, develop and maintain photovoltaic (PV) and wind energy projects. Nofar will hold an 80%...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
etftrends.com

Renewable Energy Transition Needs to Happen Rapidly

At the recent climate summit, there was largely an acknowledgement by global leaders of the dangers of climate change and the need for transition from greenhouse gas-emitting energy practices. However, despite some strides being made with the creation of a global carbon market and an acknowledgement for the first time of the need to transition away from fossil fuels, government commitments didn’t reflect the urgency of the need to move to renewables, according to many experts.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Arizona Capitol Times

We need a statewide renewable energy plan

Arizona’s economy is booming. Even with the Covid economic downturn, Arizona’s economy is making steady gains. A recent study by University of Arizona’s Eller College of Management found that Arizona’s recovery from the pandemic gained significant momentum in the second quarter of 2021, with jobs, home sales, and construction showing strong upward trajectories. The positive outlook predicts Arizona jobs to regain pre-pandemic peak in the fourth quarter of this year, and the long-run outlook calls for continued strong growth with Arizona forecasted to generate job, income, and population gains outpacing the rest of the nation.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Reuters

Reuters

232K+
Followers
245K+
Post
115M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy