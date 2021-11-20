ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

A Black US Army officer sues a New Orleans casino and the employee that claimed her military ID was fake

By Abbie Shull
Business Insider
Business Insider
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2tIbVQ_0d2Q64Th00
Deja Harrison, a recent graduate of Grambling State University and U.S. Army Officer, is suing a New Orleans casino after an employee said her military ID was fake. Deja Harrison
  • 2nd Lt. Deja Harrison posted a video of the incident on Twitter where it received nearly 300,000 views.
  • The lawsuit, filed Monday in New Orleans, asks that Harrah's develop an alternative method for checking ID cards.

A US Army officer who was denied entry to a New Orleans casino last month is suing the company and its employee who claimed her military ID was fake.

When 2nd Lt. Deja Harrison, 23, attempted to enter Harrah's New Orleans Casino last month for her brother's 21st birthday, her Louisiana drivers license would not scan through the buildings electronic readers. When Harrison produced her military ID she says a security officer, identified in court documents as Corey DOE, said the I.D. was fake.

The lawsuit, filed Monday in Orleans Parish district court, claims the security officer said "this isn't you," and that "there's no way you could've made E6 that quickly," referring to Harrison's former rank of staff sergeant on her ID. In fact, Harrison had recently been commissioned as an officer.

Harrison told Insider she was in disbelief after being told she wouldn't be allowed to enter the casino.

"I provided so much to Harrah's: my paystub, my license, my military ID and my vaccination card," Harrison said.

When the security guard refused to scan her military ID, that's when Harrison started to record the encounter.

—Deja Harrison (@dejaharrisontv) October 5, 2021

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2oWy9A_0d2Q64Th00
A photo of Deja Harrison in her Army uniform. Courtesy of Deja Harrison

In the video, the security guard can be seen saying, "I'm not saying that the ID is fake. I'm saying that I don't think that it's you."

"He just jumped to his own stereotypes that a Black woman like Deja couldn't rise to her rank that quickly," said James DeSimone, an attorney for Harrison. DeSimone said at this point the security guard threatened to call the police. "Deja started video taping was to document what was happening and this older white male got 'butthurt' because she was videotaping."

The lawsuit asks that Harrah's acknowledges that it violated Harrison's human rights under Louisiana law and that it agree to change its policies around scanning guests' identification when entering the casino. It also seeks an unspecified amount in damages.

"I'm hoping they take accountability of their actions," Harrison said. "They told a lot of lies in their statements and it made me look bad."

Harrah's declined to comment on the lawsuit, but an earlier statement said they denied Harrison entry because "the information on the ID card did not match the information she verbally communicated to our security officers."

—Harrah's New Orleans (@harrahsnola) October 7, 2021

Comments / 18

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Business Insider

Pinterest puts $50 million into diversity programs and releases former employees from NDAs in a settlement with shareholders following harassment claims

Pinterest will invest $50 million into DEI initiatives as part of a settlement with its shareholders, the parties announced Wednesday. The company will also no longer enforce non-disclosure agreements when employees discuss mistreatment. The shareholders claimed Pinterest breached its fiduciary duty by failing to respond sufficiently to discrimination allegations. Pinterest...
BUSINESS
Business Insider

I went to 'the shuttlecock of the Confederacy' to hear what people there thought about critical race theory. I heard about equity instead.

Protesters have fought school boards over masks, books, and "critical race theory." But equity was the dominant theme at a school-board meeting in Winchester, Virginia. And no one showed up to protest. School-board meetings across the US have grabbed headlines for turning into battlegrounds over face-mask policies, controversial books, and...
WINCHESTER, VA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
New Orleans, LA
Local
Louisiana Crime & Safety
State
Louisiana State
New Orleans, LA
Crime & Safety
City
New Orleans, LA
Business Insider

Business Insider

303K+
Followers
20K+
Post
158M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know about business. A section of Insider.

 https://www.businessinsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy