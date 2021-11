The Washington Football Team has kickstarted several initiatives in recent weeks to connect with fans and improve their experience at FedEx Field. On Nov. 12, the franchise informed season ticket holders that long-term contracts for premium seats at the stadium would be tossed out, replaced with market-rate plans that will lower the prices of 11,000 seats for the 2022 season. Twelve club-level sections will undergo renovations and any such season ticket packages will come standard with free parking and opportunities for social events.

