ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLB

Rockies select contracts of Davis, Rolison, and Tovar

By Renee Dechert
Purple Row
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Colorado Rockies announced today that they have selected the contracts of pitchers Noah Davis and Ryan Rolison and shortstop Ezequiel Tovar. Noah Davis was part of the trade that saw the Rockies sending Mychal Givens to the Cincinnati Reds in exchange for Davis as well as former Rockies draft pick...

www.purplerow.com

Comments / 0

Related
chatsports.com

The Rockies and the long wait of November

All Novembers are marked by a wait-and-see feel when it comes to baseball. This November feels a little more ominous — a lockout looming, uncertainty with a new Rockies front office, and the Jon Gray deal enigma. As we all start to settle into the final 20 days before the...
MLB
9News

Rockies agree to three-year contract with catcher Elias Díaz

DENVER — While Colorado Rockies fans anxiously await news on the fate of free agent shortstop Trevor Story, the team announced another move on Thursday. Catcher Elias Díaz signed a three-year deal with the team, good for the 2022, 2023 and 2024 seasons. The 31-year-old hit 18 home runs in 2021, which was tied for third-most among catchers in the National League, and a career-best. Díaz also batted .266 with 44 RBIs in 106 games.
MLB
Purple Row

Of red flags and roster projections: The 2022 Rockies

It’s still early into the chess match that is MLB’s offseason, but the signs of what’s to come could be emerging as to what the Rockies starting roster could look like in 2022. While it’s impossible to know what’s going on behind closed doors with the Rockies front office, we can look at what we know has happened and what hasn’t as indicators of what could lie ahead.
MLB
Purple Row

Rewinding to old Rockies commercials

Growing up watching Rockies baseball from 2007-2013, one of my favorite things was the goofy commercials the team made. The humorous sketches combined with the hilariously amateur acting skills of the ballplayers made me nostalgic to revisit them and see if they still hold up. Lucky for us, the Rockies have an entire playlist on YouTube dating back to their commercials in the early ‘90s all the way up to their last iterations in 2016. So let’s make some popcorn, lay back in our favorite recliner, and look back at some of my favorite Rockies commercials.
MLB
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mychal Givens
Person
Noah Davis
Person
Ryan Rolison
Purple Row

A look back at the Bridich era free agents

The 2014 Colorado Rockies finished their season with 66 wins, exactly 30 games below .500. The resignation of Dan O’Dowd shortly followed the end of the season, and thus began the era of GM Jeff Bridich. The Bridich era ended abruptly this April, beginning the time of (the initially interim)...
NFL
Purple Row

Ezequiel Tovar’s giant Fall League steps were worth it

Ezequiel Tovar is 20 years old. The average age of a player in the 2021 Arizona Fall League was nearly four years older than he was. This was not unfamiliar territory for the breakout infielder. The Colorado Rockies threw Tovar into the fire this fall, well aware that the shoes...
MLB
FanSided

Former Colorado Rockies closer Wade Davis retires after 13 seasons

Former Colorado Rockies closer Wade Davis has decided to retire, per the Kansas City Royals on Twitter. Davis, 36, spent part of three seasons in a Rockies uniform from 2018 through 2020. Wade Davis struggled throughout most of his career with the Rockies and part of it was due to...
MLB
Purple Row

There are indeed things to be thankful for from your Colorado Rockies

With another tumultuous offseason underway for the Colorado Rockies, there is already negativity swirling around the fanbase like a winter storm preparing to blanket the roads that lead to the 2022 baseball season. Having lost Trevor Story in exchange for a compensatory draft pick, the possibility of Jon Gray having played his last in purple, and general manager Bill Schmidt not intending to trade off what few sellable assets the team has (though I honestly believe this is a good thing) can take a toll on the Rockies faithful after another losing season. However, as we gather around our tables on this Thanksgiving Day (for those who celebrate) and load our plates with turkey, gravied yams, and stuffinged ham, we think about what there is to be thankful for. Sometimes it may not seem that way, but there are plenty of things to be thankful for from your Colorado Rockies. I turned to my wonderful colleagues here at Purple Row to ask then what they were thankful for.
MLB
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Davis Rolison#The Cincinnati Reds#Minor League#Indians#Winter Baseball#Mlb Tv#Purple Row#Purp
Purple Row

The Rockies and their baserunning history

Let’s cut to the chase: baserunning is one of the most enjoyable parts of baseball. Watching people running fast in general is exciting, even more when there’s a payoff waiting for them at the end. The decline of the stolen base across baseball as front offices attempt to reach maximum efficiency is well documented, and it is obviously a shame that we’ve mostly lost one of the best things about this wonderful sport.
MLB
The Spun

Former Mets Pitcher Reportedly Died In Sleep Last Night

Former Mets pitcher Pedro Feliciano reportedly passed away in his sleep on Sunday night. ESPN’s Eduardo Perez first had the news on his Twitter account on Monday morning. Feliciano was just 45 years old and was reportedly jet skiing on Sunday with his family. Feliciano played nine seasons in the...
MLB
ClutchPoints

Rumor: Albert Pujols’ plans for the 2022 season, revealed

After his half-season run with the Los Angeles Dodgers, Albert Pujols is set to soon play winter ball in the Dominican Republic later this year. Liga de Béisbol Profesional de la República Dominicana side Leones de Escogido announced on Thursday that they have acquired Pujols from the Gigantes del Cibao via a trade. Gigantes del Cibao drafted Pujols in the LIDOM’s draft in 2002, but he never featured with the team.
MLB
FanSided

Red Sox steal from the Yankees again with surprising waiver claim

The Boston Red Sox added an outfielder from the Yankees roster. The Boston Red Sox announced that they have claimed outfielder Tim Locastro off waivers from the New York Yankees. The Yankees acquired Locastro from the Arizona Diamondbacks last July but his time in the Bronx was brief. He was...
MLB
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Colorado Rockies
NewsBreak
MLB
MLB Teams
Cincinnati Reds
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

Yankees Announce They’ve Agreed To Trade With Angels

The Yankees are sending an infielder to LA. On Monday, the team reported Tyler Wade has been traded to the Angels. “The New York Yankees today announced that they have traded INF/OF Tyler Wade to the Los Angeles Angels,” the team announced on social media. The trade is for a...
MLB
FanSided

3 Braves World Series heroes who won’t be back next season

The Atlanta Braves are on top of the world, and rightly so. But just as the World Series ends, the offseason begins. These Braves won’t be back to potentially repeat. The Braves surprised all of baseball, taking a team without Ronald Acuña, Jr. and a suspect bullpen to the MLB mountaintop. Now, Alex Anthopoulos must start all over again.
MLB
News-Democrat

Pair of longtime veterans will no longer don the St. Louis Cardinals uniform in 2022

Two career-long St. Louis Cardinals with a combined 20 seasons in the big leagues officially cut ties with the team on Thursday morning, as the club officially declined its contract options on infielder Matt Carpenter and pitcher Carlos Martínez. Carpenter’s buyout will cost the club $2,000,000; Martínez’s will cost $500,000.
MLB
bosoxinjection.com

Red Sox rumored to have interest in signing a Dodgers All-Star

The Red Sox could steal Chris Taylor away from the Dodgers. Chaim Bloom’s vision for rebuilding the Boston Red Sox was expected to follow a similar blueprint to the one his old mentor Andrew Friedman used to turn the Dodgers into a juggernaut. We didn’t realize that plan involved prying several of his players away from Los Angeles.
MLB
NBC Sports

Red Sox fans won't love who Kyle Schwarber spent time with Thursday

The courtship of Kyle Schwarber continues in earnest. Schwarber recently declined his mutual option with the Boston Red Sox to become an unrestricted free agent, and several teams reportedly are interested in the veteran slugger. That includes the Red Sox, who remain "engaged" with Schwarber in contract discussions, per Chief Baseball Officer Chaim Bloom.
MLB

Comments / 0

Community Policy