Lake Superior State Pulls Away for First Win in Men’s Hoops

By Matthew Doyle
 6 days ago
SAULT STE. MARIE — After a COVID-delayed start to its season, Lake Superior State competed in its first men’s basketball game at home on Friday, securing the 81-71 victory over Westminster.

The two teams were tied at 36 at halftime, but the Lakers outscored their opponent, 45-35, in the second half.

Malek Adams led the Lakers with 22 points on 6-of-12 shooting. He also knocked down five three-pointers. Caden Ebeling contributed 18 points, while Glen Lake alum Xander Okerlund had 12 points and six rebounds.

The two teams will play again on Saturday at 3 p.m. in Sault Ste. Marie.

