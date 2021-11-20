ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Crow tribal members turn to the past to try to alleviate COVID-19 symptoms

By Alina Hauter
Q2 News
Q2 News
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=487NKT_0d2Q3lKc00

Crow tribal members have been using traditional ways to alleviate symptoms of COVID-19. Noel Two Leggins of the Crow Agency created a tea that uses medicinal herbs like sage, bear root, and mint to soothe the COVID-19 symptoms of his tribal members.

“The plains Indians tribes and the people on this continent had to find, you know, natural medicines and herbs to make themselves better when they were under the weather,” said Two Leggins.

Though COVID-19 is a contemporary disease, Two Leggins has turned to the past of his people to help tribal members heal.

“When the pandemic hit, people of the tribe and our relatives called us and they knew we harvested like our ancestors, and they asked, do you have any bear root? Do you have any mint tea? Any sage?” Two Leggins said.

Like all Montanans, the past two years have been difficult for the Crow people.

“There was fear. People were scared to leave. People were scared to talk to one another,” said Two Leggins.

The ancient tribal tradition of rooting herbs has helped. Two Leggins and his family created the tea from mint leaves, sage, juniper, mahogany, sweet grass, and bear root. He claims the tea has not only alleviated some COVID-19 symptoms but has also helped with anxiety.

“After they drank the tea, they were able to breathe. A lot of people, majority of it, said it helped them sleep and it minimized the anxiety,” said Two Leggins.

Two Leggins's passion for tea making is very personal.

“I lost my uncle to COVID. He was a great teacher,” Two Leggins said.

Two Leggins lost both his uncle, Henry Sarge Old Horn, and his aunt, Tina Cline, to COVID-19. He said these two family members were an inspiration in prayer and culture. A lot of Crow culture died when the pandemic took so many of his elders so suddenly.

Two Leggins, who said he and his family are now vaccinated, learned all of his knowledge of these treatments from his father, Hubert B. Two Leggins.

“Ever since I was young, my mom was mainly the one that would have us pick berries and some of these plants,” said Hubert Two Leggins.

That knowledge has been passed down from generation to generation. The Two Leggins family, however, is fearful that the knowledge is slowly disappearing. That’s why they work so hard, not only to keep the community safe but to make sure this tradition stays alive.

“I show my grandkids, even the little ones. I show them everything I know,” said Hubert Two Leggins.

Noel Two Leggins agreed.

“No one else is going to do this, and so if we don’t show our younger generation, we’re going to lose it, and when they lose it, they’re going to lose who they are and where they come from. And knowing a lot of this is part of it,” he said.

Comments / 1

Related
KEPR

Local man tested positive for COVID but then developed mental psychosis

BAINBRIDGE ISLAND, Wash. — A Bainbridge Island man's world was turned upside down after he developed a crippling case of psychosis following his recovery from COVID-19. Ivan Agerton, 51, does not know where he contracted the coronavirus, but he is certain that the mystery virus left him with a mental condition that continues to affect his quality of life weeks after getting better from the ailment.
BAINBRIDGE ISLAND, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid 19#Crow People#The Crow#Indians#Montanans#Covid
deseret.com

1 million Americans haven’t recovered from this major COVID-19 symptom

More than 1 million Americans may not have fully recovered from a specific COVID-19 symptom months after their infection, according to a new study. A new study — published in the medical journal JAMA Otolaryngology-Head & Neck Surgery — found that more than 1 million people had not regained their sense of smell months after their COVID-19 infection.
PUBLIC HEALTH
chla.org

Spotting Long COVID Symptoms in Children

Headaches, fatigue and ‘brain fog’ are some of the most common signs of this debilitating post-COVID condition. It’s one of the more mysterious aspects of COVID-19—a condition called long COVID. While most people recover from the virus within two to four weeks, others can struggle for months afterward with lingering, often debilitating symptoms.
LOS ANGELES, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Frederick News-Post

Mayo Clinic researchers investigating COVID-19 brain symptoms

Patients diagnosed with COVID-19 may show neurological symptoms, such as loss of smell, delirium and cognitive impairment. Mayo Clinic researchers are investigating these side effects to determine whether being infected with COVID influences development or progression of Alzheimer’s disease and Alzheimer’s disease-related dementias (ADRD). While COVID is primarily regarded as...
PUBLIC HEALTH
KGUN 9

Probiotics could help some COVID-19 long-hauler symptoms

PHOENIX — About 12,000,000 people are considered COVID-19 long-haulers and are suffering side effects from the virus, even months later. A new study shows taking probiotics could be a treatment. The study, published in a Swedish medicine journal, followed patients with brain fog and muscle soreness from COVID-19. After 14...
PHOENIX, AZ
Best Life

Dr. Fauci Just Issued This Urgent Warning to Vaccinated People

The U.S. has been fighting the COVID pandemic for nearly two years now. While we all hoped that the virus would be eradicated by now, a full year since the introduction of highly effective vaccines, slowing vaccination rates and a fast-spreading variant kept the pandemic in full swing over the summer. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), only 58.5 percent of the U.S. population is fully vaccinated, leaving more than 60 million people unvaccinated despite being eligible. But while health officials caution that the unvaccinated are most at risk right now, some experts now say that vaccinated people should also be on high alert.
PHARMACEUTICALS
EatThis

Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID, Warn Experts

Catching coronavirus is bad enough, but what if the symptoms never stop? Long COVID can affect anyone, and those it has are often called Long Haulers. "There's a variety of presentations that people can have. And this is ranging from those that were hospitalized to those that were even not hospitalized at all," says Dr. Natalia Covarrubias-Eckardt in a Providence presentation. Why? "We have no clue, so everybody's different and everyone's presentation is different, which is why this is a really interesting syndrome. Some people have that just for a couple of days. Some don't get it at all, whereas others are still fighting with it when they were first diagnosed back when the COVID first hit us. And we're still learning about why this happens. There are some theories that it's an immune response and inflammatory response, and some people have higher inflammatory responses to the virus than other patients, but we still don't know a hundred percent." What we do know are the symptoms. Read on to hear about some of the most common—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Best Life

If You Have This Vegetable In Your Fridge, Throw It Out Now, CDC Says

Making sure to incorporate plenty of vegetables into your diet is one of the first lessons we're taught about nutrition when we're kids. That early knowledge still holds true as we get older: According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), adults should be consuming two to three cups of veggies every day. But even if getting your greens normally does a body good, the CDC warns there's one vegetable product that could pose a severe health risk. Read on to see which item you should be tossing if you have it in your fridge.
PUBLIC HEALTH
EatThis

People With Delta Usually Feel This First

COVID cases are declining nationwide, but the pandemic is far from over. New daily cases continue to hover around 70,000. It's important to remain vigilant about symptoms of the virus. Nearly all new COVID cases are now caused by the highly infectious Delta variant, and research and doctors' anecdotal reports indicate that the symptoms are slightly different. Read on to find out more—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You May Have Already Had COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH
spring.org.uk

The Vitamin That Reduces COVID-19 Risk By 50%

A sufficient level of this vitamin could halve the risk of catching coronavirus and protect COVID-19 patients from the worst of the disease. Vitamin D supplementation reduces the risk of COVID-19 infection and the severity of the disease, if it is caught, research finds. Professor Michael Holick, study co-author, said:
PUBLIC HEALTH
Daily Cardinal

Man refusing COVID-19 vaccine consumes body and blood of a Hebrew man who died 2000 years ago on weekly basis

All articles featured in Almanac are creative, satirical and/or entirely fictional pieces. They are fully intended as such and should not be taken seriously as news. Since the Pfizer vaccine was approved last winter, billions of people around the world have decided to get the jab. However, many Americans continue to refuse to be vaccinated against COVID-19 due to concerns that the research done by scientists just isn’t up to snuff in comparison to that done by random bloggers or podcast host and Ultimate Fighting Championship color commentator Joe Rogan.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Q2 News

Q2 News

3K+
Followers
2K+
Post
690K+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Billings, Montana news and weather from Q2 News, updated throughout the day.

Comments / 0

Community Policy