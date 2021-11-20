Thirteen local children find forever families on Adoption Day

On Friday, 13 children were officially made part of their forever families during adoption day at the Nueces County Courthouse.

“It’s the most incredible Christmas gift I could have ever hoped for,” Becca Redus said as she and her husband held their two new daughters.

“This is Margaret and this is Lorelei,” Redus said.

The twins were officially adopted on Friday by Chris and Becca Redus.

“We are adopting the sisters to our adopted sons," Redus said. “Their biological sisters.”

They are additions to their biological children. The Redus’ said it’s been a long road getting to the much awaited moment.

“It’s the completion of our family and the end of their journey in foster care,” Redus said.

Thirteen kids in total were adopted into their forever families. Some even took their oath via zoom.

It was a full circle moment for their advocates.

“Some of them we’ve worked for, for years,” Heather Tijerina, a CASA advocate advisor, said. “We’ve advocated for them, we’ve held them, we’ve walked alongside them and Adoption Day is the day we get to see the happy ending.”

At the end of September 2021, more than 2,900 children in Texas were still in need of adoption and nearly 70 in Nueces County are still looking for a family.

“They need somebody who’s safe and they need love,” Redus said. “And, if you can offer that, come offer it.”

“It is the best thing to be able to have peace of mind going into the holidays that they’re adopted and they just have a bright future,” Redus said.

If interested in adoption visit, www.adoptchildren.org . To volunteer, be an advocate or donate, visit CASA of the Coastal Bend's website or Foster Angels of South Texas' website.

