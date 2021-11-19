Cathie Wood’s ARK Invest Buys for 11/19

Markets ended the week somewhat mixed with the S&P 500 and Dow lower on the day, while the Nasdaq continued to push higher. Despite the rally in tech, ARK Funds ended the day lower across the board. ARKQ performed the best out of the group, with a 0.3% loss on the day, while ARKG did the worst, down 0.9%. The gains from the past year are slowly sliding away, but Cathie Wood may have something up her sleeve, as she is constantly reshuffling her ETFs to stand up to market headwinds.

ARK Invest has been the talk of Wall Street over the past couple of years, outperforming the market and solidifying its place among the big players in the investments world. Wood is the founder and head of this investment house, and many have compared her rising star to the likes of Warren Buffett.

Many traders are looking to mirror the plays of famous investors and huge brokerage firms to capitalize on the gains that the big dogs are making. Lucky for us, ARK Invest releases a list of its trades at the end of each trading day.

While some companies would require a subscription service or monetary fee to see what makes ARK Invest tick, here at 24/7 Wall St. we would rather give you the data for free. Here is a quick look at some of the major purchases that ARK Invest executed on November 19, 2021. Also check out all the ARK Invest sales that took place that same day.

The ARK Fintech Innovation ETF ( NYSEARCA: ARKF ) deals mainly with up-and-coming fintech stocks, as the name suggests. Some of its biggest holdings include Square, Zillow, Pinterest, PayPal and Alibaba. Net assets for the fund are currently $4.0 billion. Here is a notable purchase in this fund: 5,500 shares of Teladoc.

ARK Genomic Revolution ETF ( NYSEARCA: ARKG ) looks at companies across multiple industries, but the general focus is on health care and companies that are changing the game technologically in this field. The biggest holdings are Pacific Biosciences, Teladoc Health, CRISPR and Fate Therapeutics. Net assets for the fund are currently $9.7 billion. Here are some notable buys in this fund: 23,300 shares of Beam Therapeutics, 563,000 shares of Burning Rock Biotech, & 10,500 shares of Teladoc.

ARK Innovation ETF ( NYSEARCA: ARKK ) has a particular focus on disruptive innovation across multiple industries, but primarily tech. Some of the biggest names are in this fund, including Tesla, Roku, Square, Zillow and Spotify. Net assets for this fund are currently $25.5 billion. Here are some notable purchases in this fund: 30,500 shares of Teladoc, 161,576 shares of Roku, & 41,736 shares of Materialise.

ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF ( NYSEARCA: ARKQ ) is focused, unsurprisingly, on companies that are in the field of autonomous technology and robotics, specifically ones that are disruptively innovating. Big names in this fund include Tesla, Alphabet, JD.com, Baidu and Iridium. Net assets for this fund are currently $3.1 billion. Here are some notable purchases in the fund: 27,855 shares of Velo3d, 48,058 shares of Markforged, & 197,021 shares of Archer Aviation.

ARK Next Generation Internet ETF ( NYSEARCA: ARKW ) is focused on companies that are disruptively innovating within the theme of the next generation of the internet. Some names in this fund are similar to the others, including Tesla, Square, Grayscale Bitcoin Trust, Facebook and Snap. Net assets for this fund are currently $6.4 billion. Here are some notable purchases in the fund: 43,449 shares of Roku & 8,100 shares of Teladoc.

Ark Space Exploration & Innovation ETF ( NYSEARCA: ARKX ) is focused primarily on companies developing technology around spaceflight. Big names in this fund include Trimble, Kratos, Nvidia, Amazon and Iridium. Net assets for this fund are currently $63.3 million. Notable trades in the fund: NO BUYS

Check out all the buys here:

FUND Direction Ticker Name Shares ARKF Buy KSPILI KASPI.KZ JSC 681 ARKF Buy TDOC TELADOC HEALTH INC 5,500 ARKG Buy BEAM BEAM THERAPEUTICS INC 23,300 ARKG Buy BNR BURNING ROCK BIOTECH LTD 563,000 ARKG Buy TDOC TELADOC HEALTH INC 10,500 ARKK Buy TDOC TELADOC HEALTH INC 30,500 ARKK Buy ROKU ROKU INC 161,576 ARKK Buy MTLS MATERIALISE NV 41,736 ARKK Buy BEAM BEAM THERAPEUTICS INC 95,739 ARKQ Buy VLD VELO3D INC 27,855 ARKQ Buy MKFG MARKFORGED HOLDING CORP 48,058 ARKQ Buy ACHR ARCHER AVIATION INC 197,021 ARKW Buy ROKU ROKU INC 43,449 ARKW Buy TDOC TELADOC HEALTH INC 8,100

Catherine Wood, the CEO and CIO of ARK Investment Management, is a minority and nonvoting shareholder of 24/7 Wall St., owner of 247wallst.com.