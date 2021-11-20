Man dies following stabbing in McKeesport

PITTSBURGH (100.1 FM and AM 1020 KDKA) A man has died in the hospital after suffering a stab wound to the chest in McKeesport.

Pittsburgh Police responded to a call of a stabbing on the 500 block of Sinclair Street just before 3:30 Friday afternoon.

Responding officials found a male with a stab wound to the chest and transported him to an area hospital.

The victim was pronounced dead at the hospital a little over an hour later at 4:46 p.m.

Allegheny County Homicide Detectives responded to the original call and are involved in an open investigation.