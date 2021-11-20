Ford Once Made a Flying Wing Airplane

For almost all of the last 22 years, the National Championship Air Races in Reno, Nevada, has featured an event somewhat more sedate than the competitions on the race course but just as appealing to fans of aviation history. The National Aviation Heritage Invitational (NAHI) vintage aircraft competition, which was held last September on the ramp at the races, has showcased more than 500 aircraft since its 1999 founding. All during race week, fans can stroll around the 20 or so airplanes that show up each year and chat with their owners. Although only six trophies are awarded, every contestant has an interesting tale to tell, and the airplanes competing are often historic and sometimes one of a kind.

