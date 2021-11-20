ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ford Once Made a Flying Wing Airplane

By Thom Taylor
MotorBiscuit
MotorBiscuit
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

In 1933 Henry Ford was challenged by the US Department of Congress. It was looking for a Model T for the sky, an inexpensive plane that many could afford. An $800 target was suggested. It had to be easy to fly and maintain, too. Ford bit, and his flying wing would...

MotorBiscuit

MotorBiscuit

