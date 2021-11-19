ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Taylor Swift, Dave Chappelle and more can't-miss moments from HBO's Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction

By Melissa Ruggieri, USA TODAY
 6 days ago

A few weeks ago, two female powerhouses finally received their solo due and a scrappy group of California punk-rockers-turned- MTV-darlings were recognized for their influence at the 2021 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction.

On Saturday, fans can indulge in the experience when the three-hour broadcast airs at 8 p.m. ET on HBO and HBO Max, as well as SiriusXM’s Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Radio (channel 310).

Tina Turner , Carole King and The Go-Go’s – along with hip-hop kingpin Jay-Z , rock stewards the Foo Fighters and multi-faceted cult hero Todd Rundgren – were all granted entry into the institution at the Oct. 30 ceremony at the hall’s home base of Cleveland.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ZoV8P_0d2Q2xdt00
Dave Grohl performs with the Foo Fighters during the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony, Sunday, Oct. 31, 2021, in Cleveland. David Richard, AP

As has become expected at the annual event – which returned to an in-person gathering this year after a COVID-necessitated virtual fete in 2020 – performances and surprise celebrity guests trigger as much interest as the artists being recognized.

Here are some notable moments.

Photos: A look at the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame class of 2021

Carole King

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=18ZkOX_0d2Q2xdt00
Inductee Carole King speaks onstage during the 36th Annual Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame Induction Ceremony at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse on Oct. 30, 2021 in Cleveland, Ohio. Dimitrios Kambouris, Getty Images for The Rock and Ro

Inducted by: Taylor Swift

Quotable moment: “Her songs speak to the time and honest feelings of everyone,” Swift said, adding a cute joke about cats holding onto dreams of landing on an album cover (a la King’s “Tapestry”).

Performance highlight: Swift opened the show with King’s “Will You Love Me Tomorrow,” fashioned into an airy new arrangement. Jennifer Hudson began her “(You Make Me Feel) Like a Natural Woman” seated at a piano, but soon her unfettered vocalizing launched her center stage. King, who honored Aretha Franklin and thanked ex-husband Gerry Goffin in her speech, offered a sweet “You’ve Got a Friend,” joined by her longtime musical companions known as The Section – guitarist Danny Kortchmar, bassist Leland Skylar and drummer Russ Kunkel.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3KcQSc_0d2Q2xdt00
Tina Turner is shown on a screen during the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Induction ceremony, Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021, in Cleveland. Turner was inducted in the performer category. David Richard, AP

Tina Turner

Inducted by: Angela Bassett

Quotable moment: With trademark intensity and drama, Bassett, who portrayed Turner in the 1993 biopic, “What’s Love Got to Do With It,” proclaimed, “What brings us here tonight is Tina’s journey to independence.” Appearing via video, Turner looked lovely during her brief acceptance speech. “If they’re still giving me awards at 81, I must have done something right,” she said and then added with a giant smile, “Yeah, this is mine.” (Tuner was previously inducted with Ike Turner in 1991.)

Performance highlight: Christina Aguilera, donning a Turner T-shirt, proved the perfect vocalist to emulate Turner’s power on “River Deep, Mountain High.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2w1ch9_0d2Q2xdt00
Jane Wiedlin, Gina Schock, Belinda Carlisle, Charlotte Caffey, and Kathy Valentine of The Go-Go's pose in the press room during the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony, Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021, in Cleveland. Ron Schwane, AP

The Go-Go’s

Inducted by: Drew Barrymore

Quotable moment: Perhaps the most effusive inductor ever, Barrymore shared how “Beauty and the Beat” was the first record she ever bought (“It blew the doors of my life off!”) and showed a photo of herself at 9 meeting Go-Go’s singer Belinda Carlisle.

Performance highlight: Each member – Carlisle, drummer Gina Schock bassist Kathy Valentine and guitarists Jane Wiedlin and Charlotte Caffey – took a turn at the mic. And just try not to smile watching Carlisle glide around the stage during “Vacation,” “Our Lips are Sealed” and “We Got the Beat.”

From A-Z: Rock and Roll Hall of Fame bands that have achieved the honor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1aVUM9_0d2Q2xdt00
Jay-Z speaks during the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony, Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021, in Cleveland. David Richard, AP

JAY-Z

Inducted by : Dave Chappelle

Quotable moment: “I would like everyone in rock ‘n’ roll to know, he’s ours. He’s hip-hop,” Chappelle said in a speech that combined his usual intellectualism with humor as he focused on Jay-Z’s importance to the Black community.

Performance highlight: There was no live performance, but a video of luminaries from the worlds of music, sports and film reciting Jay-Z song lyrics captivated, including peers such as Common, Usher and Rihanna, pop voices Ed Sheeran and Chris Martin of Coldplay, wife Beyonce and, hilariously, a deadpan David Letterman.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1h1K7S_0d2Q2xdt00
Paul McCartney and Dave Grohl perform during the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony, Sunday, Oct. 31, 2021, in Cleveland. David Richard, AP

Foo Fighters

Inducted by : Paul McCartney

Quotable moment : The always chipper Beatle drew oddly accurate parallels to his life and that of Foo frontman Dave Grohl – ending with their desire to go solo and play all of the instruments on their first projects. “Do you think this guy is stalking me?” McCartney wondered.

Performance highlight: It was a typical showing from The Foos – flying hair and sweat and unadulterated guitar rock. “The Best of You,” “My Hero” (its chorus sung by the crowd) and an airtight “Everlong” sizzled. The band returned after its speech for a show-closing jam with McCartney on “Get Back.”

Todd Rundgren

Inducted by : Patti Smith

Quotable moment: Appearing via video, Smith praised the “Peter Pan prodigy” as “our alchemist” before a video clips package spotlighted the creativity prevalent throughout Rundgren’s career. Rundgren's response? Nothing. He didn’t attend.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=25sajX_0d2Q2xdt00
LL Cool J and Jennifer Lopez perform during the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Induction ceremony, Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021, in Cleveland. David Richard, AP

Don't miss: LL Cool J’s recognition as a Musical Excellence Award winner included a spirited introduction by Dr. Dre and a luminary-filled performance. LL was joined by Eminem for “Rock the Bells” and Jennifer Lopez, abs bared, for their 2002 hit ballad, “All I Have.”

The 36th annual gathering also celebrated the accomplishments of Kraftwerk, Charley Patton and Gil Scott-Heron under their Early Influence Award banner, as well as Billy Preston and Randy Rhoads as other recipients of the Musical Excellence Awards. Renowned music executive Clarence Avant was tapped for the Ahmet Ertegun Award, which is presented to a non-performing industry professional who has influenced the creative development of music.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Taylor Swift, Dave Chappelle and more can't-miss moments from HBO's Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction

Texas Monthly

The Go-Go’s’ Big Night at the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame

A great rock-and-roll wrong has finally been righted for the Go-Go’s, the first—and only—all-female rock band to ever earn a number one album, which it did with 1981’s Beauty and the Beat. (Other women have since reached the top spot, but none wrote all their own songs, as the Go-Go’s did.) Forty years after that feat, and fifteen years after they became eligible, Belinda Carlisle, Jane Wiedlin, Gina Schock, Charlotte Caffey, and Austin’s Kathy Valentine were finally inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame last month in a sold-out ceremony-slash-concert that will premiere Saturday, November 20, on HBO and HBO Max.
AUSTIN, TX
The Hollywood Reporter

Grammys: Dave Chappelle, Louis C.K. Among Hollywood Stars Nominated

A myriad of Hollywood stars and some controversial figures are among those nominated at the 64th annual Grammy Awards, revealed by the Recording Academy on Tuesday. Dave Chappelle and poet Amir Sulaiman received a nomination for the Netflix special 8:46, in the best spoken word album category. Chappelle has previously won in the same category in 2019 for Sticks & Stones. The nomination for Chappelle comes amid the comedian facing outcry for his Netflix special, The Closer, which was criticized as transphobic over the comedian mocking gender identities and defending J.K. Rowling’s remarks, among other comments. After its debut, the special drew criticism from...
CELEBRITIES
