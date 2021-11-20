Lompoc Public Library announces it is now "fine free"

The Lompoc Public Library has gone "fine free" after the Lompoc City Council approved the elimination of overdue library fines on Tuesday.

According to the library, the decision also waived any existing overdue fines currently owed by library patrons.

The late fines were normally 25 cents per late item, per day, but library experts say monetary penalties may actually deter people from registering for a library card or using the library.

They say these fines disproportionately impact minors, students, and community members with limited financial resources.

The Lompoc Public Library hopes that eliminating fines will bring back some people who avoided the library for years due to fees, therefore also bringing back the overdue materials.

The library staff reminds patrons however that overdue fines are different than replacement fees. If an overdue item is lost, the patron must pay the replacement fee.

More information on the new "fine free" initiative can be found at cityoflompoc.com/library or by calling (805) 875-8775.