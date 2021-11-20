ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pitt fights off Towson, earns second straight win

By Johnny McGonigal
Pittsburgh Post-Gazette
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe last time Pitt started a season with one win in its opening four games was the 2017-18 campaign when Kevin Stallings’ squad went 8-24 overall and winless in the ACC. Jeff Capel’s Panthers avoided a dreadful 1-3 start of their own on Friday night. Pitt eked out a...

The Tribune-Democrat

Pitt men's basketball | Panthers surge late to top Towson

PITTSBURGH – After the Pitt men’s basketball team won its first game of the season on Tuesday night, coach Jeff Capel said the Panthers might have to win ugly with just 10 scholarship players and little depth at guard. The Panthers got another ugly win on Friday night as they...
PITTSBURGH, PA
Pitt's players make Capel's bold move pay off in 63-59 win over Towson

Just like Pitt's win over UNC Wilmington Tuesday, the Panthers rode tough defense on their way to a 63-59 victory over Towson Friday night at the Petersen Events Center. The Panthers teetered back and forth with the Tigers throughout the game, but played the aggressive style of defense that Jeff Capel has preached will be necessary, especially this season. Towson was held to shooting 36.2 percent from the field, and just 31.4 percent in the second half when the Panthers' defense stepped up.
TOWSON, MD
Report: Texas star may not return to team after Steve Sarkisian altercation

One of the Texas Longhorns’ leading receivers may be on his way out of the program after a practice altercation with coach Steve Sarkisian. Multiple reports indicated that wide receiver Joshua Moore was involved in a heated altercation with Sarkisian after Wednesday’s practice. Anwar Richardson of OrangeBloods reported that the altercation was severe enough that Moore’s future with the program has been called into question.
TEXAS STATE
Pat Skerry
Jamie Dixon
Miami Hurricanes football: Kirk Herbstreit echoes Ed Reed regarding Manny Diaz, program's future

The Miami Hurricanes sit at 5-5 on the season and the future of the program is up in the air. Manny Diaz could be on the hot seat amid an average year and other coaching rumors and Hurricanes legends Ed Reed and others all agreed Miami needs to get back to the way things were when they played. Kirk Herbstreit echoed those statements when talking about the future of the program under Diaz, or possibly another coach.
MIAMI, FL
West Virginia Players Receiving Hate Messages and Death Threats

Morgantown, West Virginia – Yesterday, a clip surfaced of Alabama head coach ranting about why he doesn’t particularly like the media and how negativity affects student athletes. In response, West Virginia punter Tyler Sumpter posted the video on social media with the following message: “Someone had to say it. We...
COLLEGE SPORTS
Current SEC Coach Is “Strong Candidate” For LSU Job

Another name is appearing on LSU’s head coaching radar. According to The Athletic’s Bruce Feldman, Kentucky Wildcats head coach Mark Stoops is in play as a “strong candidate” to fill the Tigers’ opening. “Kentucky’s Mark Stoops beat [Florida] and LSU this year,” Feldman tweeted. “He’s won at a place that...
COLLEGE SPORTS
Cowboys Trysten Hill punched Raiders John Simpson after game

Dallas Cowboys defensive tackle Trysten Hill took out his frustrations from Thursday’s loss to the Las Vegas Raiders on one of his opponents after the game. In a segment on ESPN, video was captured of Hill delivering a punch to Raiders guard John Simpson as the two teams mingled on the field after the game. The punch to Simpson sent his helmet flying off his head with Simpson and Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby immediately moving to confront Hill in the aftermath.
NFL
Tar Heels Can’t Complete Second Straight Comeback as UNC Falls to No. 21 Pitt

Five days after a miracle comeback took down a ranked foe, the UNC football team was in the mood for an encore in the Steel City. After trailing 23-7 in the second quarter to No. 21 Pittsburgh, the Carolina defense completely locked down senior quarterback Kenny Pickett and the Panthers, allowing Sam Howell and the offense to methodically chip away at the deficit.
COLLEGE SPORTS
UNLV rides Charles Williams’ career day to second straight win

The UNLV basketball season starts this week as the Rebels look to reach the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 2013. That's likely going to be a tough task considering the program was projected to finish seventh in the Mountain West. One spot ahead? Fresno State. Mike and Ray discuss the season, and Ray expresses confusion about how the preseason poll has the Bulldogs ahead of the Rebels.
COLLEGE SPORTS
UNC-Pitt live updates: Tar Heels look for first road win against third-straight ranked opponent

North Carolina travels to face ACC Coastal Division leader Pitt Thursday night at Heinz Field in Pittsburgh. The No. 25 Panthers (7-2, 4-1 ACC) are the third-straight ranked opponent for the Tar Heels. A loss would officially eliminate UNC (5-4, 3-3) from contention in the Coastal. Even with a win, the chances are still very slim and a lot would have to play out. Pitt, Virginia and Miami would all still have to lose an additional game and the Heels would have to win the regular season finale at No. 19 N.C. State. Barring that improbably scenario, UNC coach Mack Brown has emphasized his desire to get the seniors back to another bowl game and beating Pitt would secure eligibility. News & Observer UNC beat writer C.L. Brown is at Heinz Field in Pittsburgh for all the action. Check back here for updates during the game.
COLLEGE SPORTS
Browns look for second straight win when they travel to New England

The Patriots and Browns both enter their matchup coming off big wins to get back above .500. Cleveland has lost three in a row to New England and hasn’t beaten Bill Belichick’s squad since 2010. The Browns are 2-8 against the Patriots since returning to the NFL as an expansion...
NFL
Huskers win big behind second straight triple-digit effort

Jaz Shelley erupted for the first double-double of her college career with 22 points and a career-high 11 rebounds to lead five Huskers in double figures, as Nebraska rolled to a 102-47 women’s basketball win over Prairie View A&M on Thursday night at Pinnacle Bank Arena. Nebraska scored 100-plus points...
LINCOLN, NE
Meadowcreek brings three-game winning streak into second straight playoff appearance

Record: 5-5 Last week: Beat Discovery 27-0 Roswell Hornets (5-AAAAAAA) Meadowcreek enters the first round of the Class AAAAAAA football playoffs on a three-game winning streak and it sports a 3-1 record since Terrance Banks took over for Jason Carrera (now the athletic director at Central Gwinnett) as head coach. The Mustangs’ late-season surge put the finishing touches on a second straight state playoff appearance, a first in program history.
ROSWELL, GA
Commodores win second straight, down Texas State Bobcats 79-60

A very busy weekend on West End concluded on Sunday night with Jerry Stackhouse and the Vanderbilt Commodores earning a solid victory over the Texas State Bobcats, 79-60. Behind 30 points from Scotty Pippen Jr. and 16 more from Jordan Wright, the Commodores kept their perfect start to the 2021-22 season intact. Pippen Jr. only had six first-half points before erupting for 24 in the second.
COLLEGE SPORTS

