Pitt fights off Towson, earns second straight win

North Carolina travels to face ACC Coastal Division leader Pitt Thursday night at Heinz Field in Pittsburgh. The No. 25 Panthers (7-2, 4-1 ACC) are the third-straight ranked opponent for the Tar Heels. A loss would officially eliminate UNC (5-4, 3-3) from contention in the Coastal. Even with a win, the chances are still very slim and a lot would have to play out. Pitt, Virginia and Miami would all still have to lose an additional game and the Heels would have to win the regular season finale at No. 19 N.C. State. Barring that improbably scenario, UNC coach Mack Brown has emphasized his desire to get the seniors back to another bowl game and beating Pitt would secure eligibility. News & Observer UNC beat writer C.L. Brown is at Heinz Field in Pittsburgh for all the action. Check back here for updates during the game.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 14 DAYS AGO