2-alarm blaze destroys former Silverstone Golf clubhouse

Firefighters from Las Vegas Fire & Rescue and North Las Vegas Fire Department battled a second-alarm blaze at the vacant clubhouse at the former Silver Stone Golf Club just after 12 p.m. on Nov. 19.

Authorities say it is one of the longest working fires in over five years in the city.

Fire dispatchers say they received the first call at 12:29 p.m. that there was heavy smoke coming from the vacant, boarded-up clubhouse located at 8600 Cupp Drive. When firefighters arrived heavy fire and smoke were showing from the rear of the large one-story wood frame/stucco building.

Firefighters say there were two previous significant fires in the same building earlier this year. For that reason, they could not determine the structural stability of the building. Along with a fire that was growing in intensity, a second alarm was dispatched which brought additional firefighters and equipment.

LVFR says the fire spread to the entire building and took over six hours to bring the blaze under control.

The fire destroyed the building with damage estimated at $5 million.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Firefighters will remain on the scene all night flowing water on any hotspots.

There were no reported injuries.

