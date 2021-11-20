ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Findlay, OH

High school football: Van Wert falls in D-IV regional final

By Editorials
The Lima News
The Lima News
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4NUPoN_0d2Pzuzx00
Van Wert’s Maddix Crutchfield looks for room to run during Friday night’s Division IV playoff game against Port Clinton at Donnell Memorial Stadium in Findlay. See more high school football photos at LimaScores.com. Richard Parrish | The Lima News

FINDLAY — Both teams came out swinging.

However, Port Clinton landed several more punches in the second half, and pulled away for a convincing 49-21 victory over Van Wert, the defending Division IV state champion, in a Division IV Region 14 final at Donnell Stadium Friday night.

Port Clinton (13-1) will face the winner of the Region 16 final, between Clinton-Massie and Cincinnati Archbishop McNicholas, next Friday in a state semifinal at a site to be determined.

Van Wert ends its season 12-2.

Last year, Van Wert defeated Port Clinton in the second round of the playoffs, 46-20, and then went on to win an eventual Division IV state championship.

Friday night, Port Clinton got out early, and then pulled away in the second half.

Van Wert head coach Keith Recker praised his group for the determination they’ve shown all season.

“These guys never give up, and it’s because of our seniors,” Recker said. “That’s their attitude in everything. It doesn’t matter if it’s football or school. … They’re a great group to be around. I just appreciate their efforts.”

On Van Wert’s first possession of Friday’s game, quarterback Aidan Pratt connected with his brother Connor Pratt, However, Connor fumbled on Van Wert’s 27-yard line, and Port Clinton recovered the loose pigskin.

Port Clinton made the Cougars pay.

Five plays later, Port Clinton quarterback Cam Gillum ran it in from 8 yards out to score. With the point after by Andrew Hanson, the Redskins led 7-0 with 8:01 left in the opening quarter.

That 7-point lead for the Redskins held up to the first stop.

Early in the second quarter, Van Wert got great field position, thanks to an interception by Nate Jackson. The Cougars got the football on Port Clinton’s 32-yard line.

Van Wert cashed in six plays later.

Aidan Pratt called his own number from behind center, and ran it in from a yard out. With the extra point by Damon McCracken, the score was knotted at 7 with 9:41 left to play in the first half.

However, Port Clinton responded on its next possession.

The Redskins quickly traveled 64 yards on four plays to score.

Gillum ran it in from two yards out to find paydirt. With the extra point, Port Clinton now led 14-7 with 7:59 left in the half.

In the first half, Van Wert amassed 143 offensive yards. Aiden Pratt was 15 of 24 passing for 107 yards. For the game, Pratt was 23 of 43 passing for 218 yards, one TD and one interception. Pratt also rushed for 55 yards and a score. For the game, Van Wert rushed for 63 yards.

Port Clinton rolled up 240 total offensive yards in the first half. Garrett Cornell rushed for 75 yards on 11 carries for the Redskins in the first 24 minutes. Cornell ended the game with 209 rushing yards. As a team, Port Clinton rushed for 296 yards. Gillum was 13 of 22 passing for 177 yards.

The Cougars did not waste any time in the second half.

Port Clinton kicked off to start the second half. Van Wert’s Trey Laudick ran it back 85 yards for the touchdown. With the extra point, the Port Clinton lead was 7, 21-14, just 12 seconds into the second half.

And just like in the first half, Port Clinton had an answer.

The Redskins promptly traveled 53 yards on eight plays to score. Cornell capped off the scoring drive with a 1-yard TD run. With the extra point, Port Clinton led 28-14, with 9:08 left in the third quarter.

However, Van Wert had an answer.

It took the Cougars just five plays to score.

Aidan Pratt found Laudick open for a 37-yard TD pass. With the point after, Port Clinton’s lead was cut to 7, 28-21, with 8:26 left in the third quarter.

Port Clinton rose to the occasion once again.

On the ensuing possession, the Redskins marched 64 yards on eight plays to stretch their lead to 35-21. Gillum ran it in from a yard out for his third rushing TD. That 14-point lead held up to the end of the third quarter.

The Redskins put the exclamation point on the game, early into the fourth quarter.

With 9:38 left to play, Gillum connected with a streaking Josh Hurst for a 53-yard TD pass. Port Clinton now led 42-21.

Port Clinton added its last score with 4:58 left in the contest.

Cornell capped off a quick 7-play, 26-yard scoring drive with a 5-yard TD run.

“With their size, they (Port Clinton) ran the ball on us well,” Recker said. “They had a great game plan; and they got athletes all around.

“We made some mistakes early; and I think it snowballed on us.”

Reach The Lima News sports department at 567-242-0451.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
CNN

A new Covid-19 variant could show immune evasion and enhanced transmissibility, South African scientists warn

(CNN) — South Africa's health minister announced Thursday the discovery of a new coronavirus variant that appears to be spreading rapidly in parts of the country. "Initially it looked like some cluster outbreaks, but from yesterday, the indication came from our scientists from the Network of Genomic Surveillance that they were observing a new variant," Minister of Health Joe Phaahla said, stressing that it is currently unclear where the variant -- currently dubbed B.1.1.529 -- first emerged.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Hill

Biden meets with Coast Guard on Thanksgiving

President Biden and first lady Jill Biden met with Coast Guard service members on Thursday during Thanksgiving in Nantucket, Mass. "What am I thankful for? I'm not joking when I say I'm thankful for these guys," Biden said, according to CBS News. "Thankful for them and everybody — I mean...
NANTUCKET, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Port Clinton, OH
Local
Ohio Sports
Local
Ohio Football
Van Wert, OH
Education
City
Findlay, OH
Local
Ohio Education
Van Wert, OH
Sports
City
Van Wert, OH
Findlay, OH
Football
Findlay, OH
Sports
City
Cincinnati, OH
Findlay, OH
Education
CBS News

Wanda Cooper-Jones, mother of Ahmaud Arbery, says guilty verdicts were "like a dream come true"

For Ahmaud Arbery's mother, Wednesday's verdict in Brunswick, Georgia, came after a 21-month search for justice involving prayer and hard work. Three men were convicted of killing her son after chasing him down in Brunswick. They each face the possibility of a life sentence in prison. Wanda Cooper-Jones got emotional in the courtroom after the verdict was read – a day she once thought would never come.
BRUNSWICK, GA
The Hill

US lawmakers arrive in Taiwan to meet with local officials

A bipartisan group of U.S. lawmakers arrived in Taiwan to meet with local officials as part of a much larger delegation trip to visit several Asian nations. “After celebrating Thanksgiving with U.S. troops in Korea, I just touched down in Taiwan. After stops in Japan and Korea, it’ll be good to connect with leaders here to discuss a whole host of economic and national security issues,” Rep. Elissa Slotkin (D-Mich.) tweeted on Thursday.
FOREIGN POLICY
The Associated Press

Justice Dept. to prioritize prosecuting violence on flights

WASHINGTON (AP) — Attorney General Merrick Garland directed U.S. attorneys across the country to swiftly prioritize prosecution of federal crimes that happen on commercial flights as federal officials face a historic number of investigations into passenger behavior. Garland’s memo, issued Wednesday, emphasizes that the Justice Department is committed to aggressively...
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nate Jackson
CBS News

At least 27 killed in English Channel's worst migrant disaster to date, but even death won't deter the desperate

London - An investigation was underway Thursday morning after at least 27 migrants died when their small boat capsized in the English Channel. The boat sank soon after setting off from the coast of northern France, packed with people hoping to make the short, but very dangerous 21-mile crossing to England. It's a gamble that has claimed dozens of lives this year – and one that more people have taken and continue to take in 2021 than ever before.
ACCIDENTS
CBS News

String of smash-and-grab thefts in California continues at Los Angeles Nordstrom store

Thieves rushed into a Southern California Nordstrom store the night before Thanksgiving and ran off with pricey goods in the latest of a string of organized retail thefts. Five people, one wearing an orange wig, entered the open store shortly before 7 p.m. Wednesday at the Westfield Topanga Mall in the Canoga Park area of Los Angeles, took seven or eight expensive purses and fled in a grey Ford Mustang, police said.
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Lima News

The Lima News

Lima, OH
4K+
Followers
168
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for The Lima News

Comments / 0

Community Policy