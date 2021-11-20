High school football: Van Wert falls in D-IV regional final

Van Wert’s Maddix Crutchfield looks for room to run during Friday night’s Division IV playoff game against Port Clinton at Donnell Memorial Stadium in Findlay. See more high school football photos at LimaScores.com. Richard Parrish | The Lima News

FINDLAY — Both teams came out swinging.

However, Port Clinton landed several more punches in the second half, and pulled away for a convincing 49-21 victory over Van Wert, the defending Division IV state champion, in a Division IV Region 14 final at Donnell Stadium Friday night.

Port Clinton (13-1) will face the winner of the Region 16 final, between Clinton-Massie and Cincinnati Archbishop McNicholas, next Friday in a state semifinal at a site to be determined.

Van Wert ends its season 12-2.

Last year, Van Wert defeated Port Clinton in the second round of the playoffs, 46-20, and then went on to win an eventual Division IV state championship.

Friday night, Port Clinton got out early, and then pulled away in the second half.

Van Wert head coach Keith Recker praised his group for the determination they’ve shown all season.

“These guys never give up, and it’s because of our seniors,” Recker said. “That’s their attitude in everything. It doesn’t matter if it’s football or school. … They’re a great group to be around. I just appreciate their efforts.”

On Van Wert’s first possession of Friday’s game, quarterback Aidan Pratt connected with his brother Connor Pratt, However, Connor fumbled on Van Wert’s 27-yard line, and Port Clinton recovered the loose pigskin.

Port Clinton made the Cougars pay.

Five plays later, Port Clinton quarterback Cam Gillum ran it in from 8 yards out to score. With the point after by Andrew Hanson, the Redskins led 7-0 with 8:01 left in the opening quarter.

That 7-point lead for the Redskins held up to the first stop.

Early in the second quarter, Van Wert got great field position, thanks to an interception by Nate Jackson. The Cougars got the football on Port Clinton’s 32-yard line.

Van Wert cashed in six plays later.

Aidan Pratt called his own number from behind center, and ran it in from a yard out. With the extra point by Damon McCracken, the score was knotted at 7 with 9:41 left to play in the first half.

However, Port Clinton responded on its next possession.

The Redskins quickly traveled 64 yards on four plays to score.

Gillum ran it in from two yards out to find paydirt. With the extra point, Port Clinton now led 14-7 with 7:59 left in the half.

In the first half, Van Wert amassed 143 offensive yards. Aiden Pratt was 15 of 24 passing for 107 yards. For the game, Pratt was 23 of 43 passing for 218 yards, one TD and one interception. Pratt also rushed for 55 yards and a score. For the game, Van Wert rushed for 63 yards.

Port Clinton rolled up 240 total offensive yards in the first half. Garrett Cornell rushed for 75 yards on 11 carries for the Redskins in the first 24 minutes. Cornell ended the game with 209 rushing yards. As a team, Port Clinton rushed for 296 yards. Gillum was 13 of 22 passing for 177 yards.

The Cougars did not waste any time in the second half.

Port Clinton kicked off to start the second half. Van Wert’s Trey Laudick ran it back 85 yards for the touchdown. With the extra point, the Port Clinton lead was 7, 21-14, just 12 seconds into the second half.

And just like in the first half, Port Clinton had an answer.

The Redskins promptly traveled 53 yards on eight plays to score. Cornell capped off the scoring drive with a 1-yard TD run. With the extra point, Port Clinton led 28-14, with 9:08 left in the third quarter.

However, Van Wert had an answer.

It took the Cougars just five plays to score.

Aidan Pratt found Laudick open for a 37-yard TD pass. With the point after, Port Clinton’s lead was cut to 7, 28-21, with 8:26 left in the third quarter.

Port Clinton rose to the occasion once again.

On the ensuing possession, the Redskins marched 64 yards on eight plays to stretch their lead to 35-21. Gillum ran it in from a yard out for his third rushing TD. That 14-point lead held up to the end of the third quarter.

The Redskins put the exclamation point on the game, early into the fourth quarter.

With 9:38 left to play, Gillum connected with a streaking Josh Hurst for a 53-yard TD pass. Port Clinton now led 42-21.

Port Clinton added its last score with 4:58 left in the contest.

Cornell capped off a quick 7-play, 26-yard scoring drive with a 5-yard TD run.

“With their size, they (Port Clinton) ran the ball on us well,” Recker said. “They had a great game plan; and they got athletes all around.

“We made some mistakes early; and I think it snowballed on us.”

