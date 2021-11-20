ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mechanicsburg, PA

Mechanicsburg church holds annual Youth Sleepout for the Homeless

By Avery Van Etten
abc27 News
abc27 News
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0rCxeJ_0d2PzrLm00

MECHANICSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Young members of First United Methodist Church in Mechanicsburg began their annual sleepout on Friday, giving participants a glimpse at what it is like to be unhoused.

Dozens of teens are taking part by spending the night in cardboard boxes. The event started Friday afternoon and will end Saturday morning.

“It helps them to realize what they can truly be grateful for, but then also for the necessities that others might need help getting,” youth pastor Lisa Aronson said.

Money raised through the event will go to several groups that help individuals who are homeless. The church began the sleepout 30 years ago.

ABOUT

abc27.com is your local source for breaking news, the latest headlines, severe weather, sports, and traffic in Harrisburg, York, Lancaster, Lebanon. WHTM-TV is your ABC television affiliate in all of south-central Pennsylvania.

 https://abc27.com

