DC Preview: Superman 78 #4

 6 days ago
Superman tries to assimilate into his new life in the bottled city of Kandor, but his heart lies elsewhere. Can Superman put his old life behind and find joy in...

aiptcomics

DC Preview: Wonder Woman Evolution #1

Whisked away from Earth by a distant cosmic entity, Wonder Woman is forced to navigate a series of perilous challenges that push her to the brink both mentally and physically. At stake is the fate of all humanity, with the alien entities casting Diana as Earth’s proxy for a trial judging humankind’s worthiness to exist in the universe. Can Diana stand trial to save humanity without losing her own?
COMICS
aiptcomics

DC Preview: Batman Vs Bigby A Wolf In Gotham #3

Batman and Bigby’s brawl comes to a grinding halt after a wave of explosions rocks Gotham. When a giant wolf emerges from the wreckage, Batman and his team of Robins stop at nothing to bring down the beast—and all goes according to the true villain’s master plan!. Batman Vs Bigby...
COMICS
aiptcomics

DC Preview: Green Lantern #8

Will the Dark Sector die? With trillions of lives in peril, John battles the DEISTORM and the challenge of its FUTURE STATES!. Meanwhile, Jo Mullein solves the mystery of the Battery’s destruction in time to see the rise of a new and ancient enemy. Is this the final end of...
COMICS
aiptcomics

DC Preview: Legends Of The Dark Knight Vol 2 #7

In “Catechism,” Batman heads to Rome to stop Ra’s al Ghul and the League of Assassins from getting their hands on an ancient artifact that they want to use to increase the power of the Lazarus Pits. What Batman doesn’t know is that the artifact is already under the protection of the Order of St. Dumas, specifically Azrael!
COMICS
#The Man Of Steel#Jordie Bellaire Letters
aiptcomics

DC Preview: Suicide Squad King Shark #3

Defacer must form a partnership with the Man-King to ensure humanity isn’t overtaken by shark domination! But she’s kinda starting to like King Shark, and the avatar of all humanity kinda sucks!. Plus, King Shark takes on the Queen Tiger (not to be confused with the Tiger King). Suicide Squad...
COMICS
aiptcomics

DC Preview: Refrigerator Full Of Heads #2

It took Cal and Arlene one day on Brody Island to piss off a homicidal biker gang—and to find the magical axe so memorably wielded by June Branch one year ago. But what else have Cal and Arlene come to Brody to do? And now that you mention it…where is June Branch?
COMICS
myheraldreview.com

Back to the Source: The Origins of ‘Superman & Lois’

This is an excerpt from TV Guide Magazine’s Sci-Fi & Fantasy Special Collector’s Issue, which is available for international pre-order online at SciFi2021.com and available nationwide on newsstands. The Last Son of Krypton first flew into pop culture on the pages of DC Comics’ Action Comics No. 1, published on...
TV SERIES
aiptcomics

Marvel Preview: X-Men #5

ENTER: DOCTOR STASIS! The X-Men’s new nemesis finally makes himself known to them, bringing his creations to bear. Mutants may have conquered death, but their foes are all too living…. Written by: Gerry Duggan. Art by: Javier Pina, Ze Carlos. Cover by: Marte Gracia. Page Count: 28 Pages. Release Date:...
COMICS
aiptcomics

Marvel Preview: Ben Reilly: Spider-Man #1

BECAUSE YOU DEMANDED IT! Iconic Spider-Man scribe J.M. DeMatteis (KRAVEN’S LAST HUNT, SPIDER-MAN: THE LOST YEARS) returns to spin his webs once more within the Spidey mythos, this time joined by explosive artist David Baldeón (WEB WARRIORS, DOMINO)! Together, they’re bringing you unlocked memories in the life of BEN REILLY, A.K.A. SPIDER-MAN! Darkness looms over New York City as murders begin to pile up…but how are they all connected? Do the answers Ben is looking for reside in the haunted halls of the RAVENCROFT INSTITUTE?
COMICS
flickeringmyth.com

Comic Book Preview – Superman ’78 #4

DC Comics’ Superman ’78 continues this week with the release of the fourth issue of the series set in the Christopher Reeve / Richard Donner movie continuity, and you can check out the official preview here…. Superman tries to assimilate into his new life in the bottled city of Kandor,...
COMICS
