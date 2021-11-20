ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Canadiens GM Marc Bergevin tests positive for COVID-19

Frankfort Times
 6 days ago

MONTREAL (AP) — Montreal Canadiens general manager Marc...

www.ftimes.com

Comments / 0

Related
Frankfort Times

Jets' Duvernay-Tardif playing again after fighting pandemic

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (AP) — Laurent Duvernay-Tardif was far from a football field at this time last year, when shoulder pads and playbooks gave way to scrubs and medical charts. The big New York Jets offensive lineman with a doctorate in medicine was on the front lines helping fight against...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Marc Bergevin
CBS LA

Tavares, Engvall lead rolling Maple Leafs’ 6-2 rout of Kings

LOS ANGELES (AP) — John Tavares and Pierre Engvall had a goal and an assist apiece while Toronto scored four consecutive goals in the second period, and the Maple Leafs rolled to a 6-2 victory over the Los Angeles Kings on Wednesday night. Alexander Kerfoot, Auston Matthews, Jason Spezza and Michael Bunting also scored as the Leafs avenged their 5-1 loss to the Kings in Toronto on Nov. 8 with their own blowout victory. Toronto scored four times in a 12 1/2-minute span of the second, and Bunting added a fifth straight goal in the third. Engvall, who had two points in...
NHL

Comments / 0

Community Policy