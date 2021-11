YOUNGSTOWN — Capri Cafaro has resigned from her position on the Youngstown State University Board of trustees, nearly five years before the end of her term. Cafaro, a professor at American University in Washington, D.C. and a former Democratic State Senate minority leader who represented Trumbull County from 2007 to 2016, was appointed to the nine-year term by former Gov. John Kasich in June 2017.

YOUNGSTOWN, OH ・ 13 DAYS AGO