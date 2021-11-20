ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

LeBron James back in action with the Lakers after missing 8 games

By Associated Press
KTLA
KTLA
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1God4p_0d2PyHyl00

LeBron James was back in action for the Los Angeles Lakers on Friday night against the Boston Celtics after missing eight game because of an abdominal strain.

After the 36-year-old James finished a shooting session and walked off the court about an hour before the game, the Lakers tweeted that “The King has arrived … and will play.” They team later added: “He’s back.”

Earlier, coach Frank Vogel said James was a game-time decision.

The Lakers went 3-5 without James.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTLA.

Comments / 0

Related
KTLA.com

Man shot, killed after answering knock at door of Winnetka motorhome

A homicide investigation is underway after a 30-year-old man was fatally shot after answering a knock at the door of his motorhome in Winnetka, authorities said Saturday. The shooting victim, identified by authorities as James Keith Brooks, was shot at about 11:15 p.m. Friday while answering a knock at the door of his motorhome, parked near the intersection of Gault Street and Winnetka Avenue, the Los Angeles Police Department said.
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lebron James
Person
Frank Vogel
chatsports.com

Ja Morant calls out Lakers star Carmelo Anthony’s haters after huge performance vs. Hornets

The Los Angeles Lakers secured a much-needed win on Monday night against a surging Charlotte Hornets side, and yet again, 10-time All-Star Carmelo Anthony came up big for LA. This was not the first time Melo saved the day for the struggling Lakers, and for his part, Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant just had to call out Anthony’s haters after his heroics against the Hornets.
NBA
Larry Brown Sports

Video: LeBron James ejected for dirty blow to Isaiah Stewart

LeBron James was ejected for throwing a dirty elbow/slap at Isaiah Stewart during Sunday’s game between the Los Angeles Lakers and Detroit Pistons. The players were lined up under the basket as Jerami Grant attempted his second of two free throws in the third quarter. James was getting boxed out and struggling with Stewart for positioning. Upset about being boxed out, James appeared to throw an elbow/slap at Stewart’s face:
NBA
ClutchPoints

The 1 trade the Lakers need to make right now

The Los Angeles Lakers are in the midst of a roller-coaster campaign that, for the most part, has not lived up to the expectations. Los Angeles is 7-6 on the season and has been incredibly disappointing so far, especially for Lakers fans. Every loss in La La Land is magnified. But their ugly 107-83 defeat to the Minnesota Timberwolves at home on Friday night deservingly warranted the negative headlines and the boos from the Staples Center crowd.
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Los Angeles Lakers#The Boston Celtics#Nexstar Media Inc
The Spun

Look: Photo Of LeBron James During Fight Goes Viral

A photo of LeBron James watching the fight between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Detroit Pistons is going viral on social media. Tensions boiled over for the Lakers and the Pistons on Sunday evening and LeBron was right in the mix of things. James was ejected from the contest...
NBA
fadeawayworld.net

LeBron James Gets Ejected After Huge Mid-Game Fight Breaks Out

LeBron James is known for keeping a relatively cool mind both on and off the court. But, on Sunday, James got kicked from the game for his involvement in a rather brutal and intense altercation during the game. It happened late in the third quarter after James elbowed Pistons player...
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Boston Celtics
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Los Angeles Lakers
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
FanSided

Fan angle of LeBron-Isaiah Stewart fight is insane (Video)

A small army had to stop Isaiah Stewart from fighting LeBron James after a brawl nearly broke out during the Lakers-Pistons game. Stewart was punched in the eye/nose area at the free-throw line by James. It’s unclear if the incident was on purpose, but you can bet both players will be hearing from the league office.
NBA
firstsportz.com

“I think it’s over”- Stephen A Smith says about LeBron James considering Lakers poor performance

Stephen A Smith has been religiously vocal about his opinions and theories, and this time it concerns the LA Lakers and the living legend himself LeBron James. There has been a lot of consternation surrounding LA Lakers performance since the season began, and there seems to be no end to it. The Lakers consistent portrays of distorted offense and disarranged defense has been making fans lose hope.
NBA
Popculture

Lebron James Involved in Bloody Fight During Lakers Game Against Pistons

LeBron James was ejected on Sunday after bloodying Detroit Pistons center Isaiah Stewart in the third quarter. Stewart had to be held back by Pistons staff and teammates, breaking away to come after James several times while blood streamed down his face. James was ejected for his role in the...
NBA
Yardbarker

Lakers have complaint to league about Anthony Davis

Now just .500 on the year, the Los Angeles Lakers are going to the league office with a gripe that they have. After the Lakers lost to the Milwaukee Bucks on Wednesday, coach Frank Vogel said that the team has been in contact with the league about the lack of free throws for Anthony Davis. The eight-time All-Star failed to get to the line a single time against Milwaukee.
NBA
KTLA

KTLA

17K+
Followers
2K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Los Angeles news and live video from Southern California

 https://ktla.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy