Canadian province sets gas, travel restrictions after floods

By JIM MORRIS
Norwalk Hour
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — The British Columbia government announced Friday it is limiting the amount of fuel people can purchase at gas stations in some parts of the province and is restricting non-essential travel as highways begin to reopen following torrential rains that caused floods and mudslides. Provincial...

NBC News

3 bodies found as flood-hit Canadian province braces for more heavy rain

ABBOTSFORD, British Columbia — Searchers located three bodies swept away by landslides in British Columbia, officials said on Saturday, after record rainfall that paralyzed parts of the province, leading to food and fuel shortages. Canada’s westernmost province declared a state of emergency after a phenomenon known as an “atmospheric river”...
ENVIRONMENT
mountainlake.org

Northern Border Reopens to Canadian Travelers

After nearly two years, the Northern Border has finally re-opened to Canadians who are fully vaccinated. Thousands of Canadians waited in line for hours on Monday to cross the border to visit the U.S. or migrate on south to their winter homes. Getting back home will require a COVID test, which business and political leaders here in the North Country believe will keep many travelers from Canada away, at least for now. Congressman Brian Higgins from Buffalo, who for months has been calling on both countries to ease the restrictions once COVID-19 vaccines became widely available, joined mayors and community leaders from both sides of the border this week in urging Canada to drop the requirement. Canada’s top doctor, Chief Public Health Officer Theresa Tam, said those test requirements need to be re-examined and she said the Canadian Government is considering that.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Person
Mike Farnworth
AFP

Canadian government vows faster indigenous reconciliation

Canada's governor general opened parliament Tuesday in a speech partly delivered in her native Inuktitut, highlighting the "deep wounds" reopened by the recent discovery of mass graves at schools for indigenous children. In the throne speech outlining Prime Minister Justice Trudeau's agenda, she said the discoveries in May of more than 1,300 unmarked graves at schools in British Columbia and Saskatchewan "horrified" Canadians and underscored how a past policy of assimilation caused "deep wounds."
IMMIGRATION
The Guardian

Storm Arwen: Met office warns of 75mph winds and snow

A storm is forecast to move in across the UK bringing with it 75mph winds, which could cause travel disruption and damage to buildings. The Met Office has issued an amber wind warning for parts of north-east England and Scotland from Friday afternoon, lasting until Saturday morning as the result of Storm Arwen.
ENVIRONMENT
freightwaves.com

Worst Thanksgiving storms in US history

These are five of the most destructive storms on record to hit the U.S. on or around Thanksgiving Day. Thanksgiving Day 1989, a powerful storm produced record snowfall in New York City and Newark, New Jersey, which received 4.7 and 6 inches, respectively. That’s more than either city had ever seen on Thanksgiving. In Providence, Rhode Island, the same storm system produced 8 inches of snow, which was not only a record for Thanksgiving, but for any day in November.
ENVIRONMENT
Post Register

U.S. Potato Industry Supports CFIA Action to Protect Canadian Provinces and U.S. after Additional Disease Detections

WASHINGTON – The National Potato Council (NPC) and grower organizations throughout the United States today welcomed the announcement by Canada's Acting Chief Plant Health Officer, David Bailey, to prevent the spread of potato wart from Prince Edward Island (PEI) by restricting the movement of PEI potatoes to other Canadian provinces and the U.S.
AGRICULTURE
TheConversationAU

5 big ideas: how Australia can tackle climate change while restoring nature, culture and communities

Australia’s plan to reach net zero emissions by 2050 relies heavily on unproven technologies to sequester carbon from the atmosphere, among other things. But we already have solutions based in restoring nature and Country. In fact, nature-based solutions can deliver one third of promised global cuts in emissions. Our new report, which brings together expertise from across Australia, reveals how we can make this happen using proven approaches including: Indigenous-led work on Country keeping our existing forests and woodlands safe from land clearing restoring ailing ecosystems simplifying access to carbon markets and mapping ways of working with nature rather than technology to store emissions....
ENVIRONMENT
The Guardian

Torrential rain to hit NSW and Queensland this weekend amid wet summer outlook

New South Wales and Queensland will see another weekend of “torrential” rainfall as dangerous flash flooding risks hitting already drenched areas. The immediate forecast came as the Bureau of Meteorology released its summer outlook on Thursday, predicting high rainfall to lash eastern, northern and central parts of Australia until February, with Queensland to bear the brunt of the rain.
ENVIRONMENT
Fudzilla

Norway releases zero emission ship

Norway has just launched the world's first fully electric autonomous cargo vessel. Norway has had zero emission ships before, but they involved rowing by blokes who were powered by rape and pillage. This ship is electric and does not have a crew member, or a single axe on board. The...
WORLD
biometricupdate.com

Canadian province delays digital ID rollout as governments unveil plans

The government of the Canadian province of Ontario is not launching its digital ID program this year after all, claiming that the program has been delayed by the launch of its digital health pass verification app, CTV News reports. The Associate Ministry of Digital Government had to redirect resources away...
POLITICS
Norwalk Hour

More than 2,000 people rally in Belgrade against new laws

BELGRADE, Serbia (AP) — Thousands rallied in central Belgrade on Wednesday against the populist government's policies that protesters say favor interests of foreign investors over those of the Balkan nation’s citizens and are bad for the environment. More than 2,000 people gathered outside the Serbian presidency building, blowing whistles and...
PROTESTS
Norwalk Hour

Australia sending troops, police to Solomons amid unrest

CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — Australia says it is sending police, troops and diplomats to the Solomon Islands to help after anti-government demonstrators defied lockdown orders and took to the streets for a second day in violent protests. Prime Minister Scott Morrison said Thursday the deployment would include a detachment of...
AUSTRALIA
AFP

China's carbon emissions fall for first time since Covid lockdowns: report

China's CO2 emissions fell in the third quarter for the first time since the country reopened from Covid-19 lockdowns, research published Thursday showed, in what experts said could mark a carbon "turning point" for the country. But the threat of economic slowdown could soon prompt authorities to turn to infrastructure stimulus measures, raising emissions again, the research by the Centre for Research on Energy and Clean Air (CREA) warned. The world's second biggest economy has vowed to peak emissions before 2030 and achieve carbon neutrality by 2060 -- but authorities have struggled to wean the country off its dependence on fossil fuels. China's emissions fell dramatically in early 2020 due to sweeping quarantines aimed at curbing the coronavirus, then rebounded to higher than 2019 monthly levels as cities and factories reopened.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
TheConversationAU

Climate change is likely driving a drier southern Australia – so why are we having such a wet year?

As the climate changes, southern Australia is likely to keep getting drier on average, particularly in the southwest. However, this year has been wet. And yesterday the Bureau of Meteorology announced we are now in another La Niña event. This common large-scale climate pattern lasts for months, and will increase the odds of further wet weather across the country. So despite the long-term trend towards drier conditions, we find ourselves in a wetter-than-usual period. What gives? Read more: Explainer: El Niño and La Niña ...
ENVIRONMENT

