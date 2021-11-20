Canadian province sets gas, travel restrictions after floods

After nearly two years, the Northern Border has finally re-opened to Canadians who are fully vaccinated. Thousands of Canadians waited in line for hours on Monday to cross the border to visit the U.S. or migrate on south to their winter homes. Getting back home will require a COVID test, which business and political leaders here in the North Country believe will keep many travelers from Canada away, at least for now. Congressman Brian Higgins from Buffalo, who for months has been calling on both countries to ease the restrictions once COVID-19 vaccines became widely available, joined mayors and community leaders from both sides of the border this week in urging Canada to drop the requirement. Canada’s top doctor, Chief Public Health Officer Theresa Tam, said those test requirements need to be re-examined and she said the Canadian Government is considering that.

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 13 DAYS AGO