Teen drivers collide head-on near Canby; 1 dead, 3 hurt

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Teenage drivers collided head-on near Canby early Friday morning, leaving one teen dead and 3 others injured, the Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office said.

Around 7:30 a.m. a black SUV was trying to pass a vehicle on Mulino Road near Blundell when it slammed into an oncoming red sedan with 3 people inside, officials said.

The 16-year-old driver of the sedan died at the scene. The passengers, ages 10 and 12, were rushed to an area hospital for treatment of undisclosed injuries.

The driver of the SUV, 17, was also taken to an area hospital for treatment of unknown injuries.

The names of those invovled have not been released. Authorities said the cause of the crash remains under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact investigators by phone at 503.723.4949 or by using the online email form at https://www.clackamas.us/sheriff/tip The case number is 21-025118.

