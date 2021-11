Hi Everyone! Today will not be the warmest or sunniest of Thanksgiving Days ever, but it will be a good one. The high temperature in the mid-to-upper 50s is close to average. Noting extreme about today. Tomorrow is a different story. We’ve been discussing a cold front sliding in, and by, all week. We can now time it out for you as an overnight event. Rain, which earlier in the week looked light and scattered, is now more area wide, and slightly heavier. The amount should be about a quarter of an inch. No change in the windy and colder air behind...

MARYLAND STATE ・ 20 HOURS AGO