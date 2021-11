The Yankees released outfielder Clint Frazier following last week’s designation for assignment, tweets MLB Network’s Jon Heyman. He’s now a free agent. The 2021 season proved to be a brutal one for Frazier, a former first-round pick and top prospect whom the Yankees acquired from Cleveland as part of their return for lefty Andrew Miller. Frazier looked like a breakout candidate from 2019-20 when he posted a combined .267/.347/.497 batting line with 20 homers, 20 doubles and a triple in 465 plate appearances. However, he appeared in just 66 games this season and tallied 218 plate appearances with a woeful .186/.317/.317 output in that time.

MLB ・ 2 DAYS AGO