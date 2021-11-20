ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis police release photos of suspects in rapper Young Dolph’s fatal shooting

By Itoro Umontuen
 6 days ago
Memphis police have released surveillance photos of two suspects they believe killed rapper Young Dolph as he was reportedly buying cookies at a popular local store on Wednesday.

The police department said it obtained video surveillance showing the suspects getting out of a white two-door Mercedes-Benz armed with firearms and approaching the rapper as he was inside the shop. The suspects, whose faces were partially covered, shot Young Dolph several times before fleeing the scene, police said.

Young Dolph, whose real name is Adolph Robert Thornton Jr., was killed inside Makedaâ€™s Homemade Butter Cookies. The 36-year-old rapper is survived by two children.

The police department posted the photos on its Twitter account, noting that no arrests have been made, and the investigation is ongoing.

â€œThis shooting is another example of the senseless gun violence we are experiencing locally and nationwide. Our hearts go out to the Thornton family and all who are affected by this horrific act of violence,â€� Memphis Police Chief Cerelyn â€œCJâ€� Davis said Wednesday.

Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland tweeted Young Dolphâ€™s death â€œserves as another reminder of the pain that violent crime brings with it. My thoughts and prayers are with his family and friends.â€�

Rapper was nearly killed in a 2017 shooting

Young Dolph was a native of Chicago who grew up in Memphis. He released his debut album, â€œKing of Memphisâ€� in 2016, and heâ€™s also known for â€œRich Slave,â€� which dropped in 2020 and rose to No. 5 on the Billboard 200 chart.

He had several hits in his career, including â€œBlue Diamonds,â€� â€œPreach,â€� â€œ100 Shotsâ€� and â€œRNBâ€� featuring Megan Thee Stallion.

In 2017, he was nearly killed in a shooting incident in Hollywood. He spent weeks hospitalized after sustaining three gunshot wounds.

â€œIâ€™ve been targeted since I was 17, 18, 19,â€� Young Dolph told The Guardian about the incident in a 2018 interview. â€œI just knew that I was good.â€�

He added that he wasnâ€™t â€œa person that lives in fear.â€�

Young Dolphâ€™s management company APA said the world had lost an icon. â€œHis dedication, drive, hard work and loyalty to all those around him always came first and he will be deeply missed. Our thoughts and prayers go out to his family at this most difficult time.â€� a representative said in a statement to Variety

Fellow artists and fans paid tributes.

â€œGod bless Dolph ğŸ•Š independent Memphis rapper born in chicago. loved by millions of ppl,â€� Chance the Rapper tweeted. â€œAlways showed love everytime I seen him this is tragic God bless his family man.â€�

â€œR.I.P. to my friend Dolph. this broke my heart,â€� wrote Gucci Mane.

