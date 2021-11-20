Small businesses prep for Small Business Saturday in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — When you shop small, you make a big difference. With over 90% of downtown Colorado Springs businesses being locally owned, they say now more than ever they need your support during Small Business Saturday, held this year on Saturday, Nov. 27, especially during the holidays.

“It’s huge, it’s definitely our biggest time of the year,” said Emily Ross, owner of Yobel, a downtown fair trade boutique in Colorado Springs.

The Downtown Partnership says if you spend $100 shopping small, $70 stays within our local economy and say those dollars help create jobs, support funding and help schools and public safety.

“If you want our downtown to look like downtown and have little mom and pop shops, people have to support us,” said Tina Schwaner, owner of Frayla Boutique.

The Better Business Bureau of Southern Colorado said up until July of this year, revenue in Colorado Springs decreased between 23%-30% in 2020. Since then it has climbed up 9% each month, but small business are continuing to face challenges while still fighting to stay open.

“(It’s) been a challenge to kind of shift from less than 100% operational to even having labor shortages at this point,” said France Padilla, district director for the Colorado District Office at the U.S. Small Business Administration.

Other challenges small businesses are facing are shipping delays, a direct impact of current supply chain issues.

“We’ve had four different shipments stuck in customs for three weeks now,” said Ross.

Shipping cost have also gone up as well.

“Shipping costs have gotten high, so it costs quite a bit to get our product in, but we are getting it,” said Schwaner.

Shoppers this year are buying with purpose with many people looking at gifts that have a social and ethical impact.

“I have a lot of companies that people have never heard of. Small women owned companies that produce great fashion.”

“It’s fun when you can shop local, handmade and have more behind it, that aren’t cookie cutter.”

