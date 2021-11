Secretary of the Interior Deb Haaland has announced that derogatory place names will be reviewed and replaced.Ms Haaland also declared “squaw” to be a derogatory term and ordered the Board on Geographic Names to remove the term from federal usage, according to a DOI press release. “Racist terms have no place in our vernacular or on our federal lands. Our nation’s lands and waters should be places to celebrate the outdoors and our shared cultural heritage – not to perpetuate the legacies of oppression,” said Ms Haaland. She added: “Today’s actions will accelerate an important process to reconcile derogatory...

6 DAYS AGO