San Diego County Reports 539 New COVID-19 Cases, 6 More Deaths

A county COVID-19 vaccination event. Photo via @SanDiegoCounty Twitter

San Diego County public health officials reported 539 new cases of COVID-19 and six additional deaths Friday.

Friday’s data increased the county’s cumulative coronavirus totals to 380,172 infections and 4,307 deaths since the pandemic began.

The number of coronavirus patients in San Diego County hospitals decreased by eight to 253 Friday, and the number of those patients in intensive care decreased by two to 83, according to state data.

A total of 22,825 new tests were reported to the county on Friday, and the percentage of new positive cases over the past week was 3.2%, according to the county.

The number of county residents who have received at least one shot of a COVID-19 vaccine is now nearly 2.61 million — or 82.9% of residents 5 and older. More than 2.33 million, or 74.3%, are fully vaccinated. Close to 345,000 San Diegans 18 years of age or older have received a booster dose.

A list of vaccination locations and more information is available at coronavirus-sd.com/vaccine.

