Trucker Charged in ‘Record-Breaking’ U.S. Seizure of Fentanyl, Meth at Otay Mesa Crossing

By City News Service
Times of San Diego
 6 days ago
Trucks crossing the border at Otay Mesa. Courtesy GSA

A trucker is facing federal drug charges after authorities say he was caught with record-breaking amounts of methamphetamine and fentanyl inside his truck while trying to cross into the United States at the Otay Mesa Port of Entry, the U.S. Attorney’s Office said Friday.

Carlos Martin-Quintana-Arias, a Mexican resident whose age was not disclosed by the U.S. Attorney’s Office, was arrested on Thursday evening after 17,584 pounds of methamphetamine and 388.93 pounds of fentanyl were seized from the trailer of his truck.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office says both amounts would be the largest seizures of either drug in the United States in 2020 or 2021.

Prosecutors allege Quintana-Arias’ manifest indicated his trailer contained auto body parts, but “anomalies” were detected in the trailer by both an X-Ray machine and drug dog on scene.

Officials found 6,266 packages of drugs inside the trailer, which also contained “a few” automotive body parts, the U.S. Attorney’s Office said. Of those packages, 6,106 contained substances that tested positive for methamphetamine, while the remaining 160 contained substances tested positive for fentanyl.

Quintana-Arias was arraigned in San Diego federal court on Friday on two counts of importation of a controlled substance.

patw$!
5d ago

hmmm..not a Mexican bringing fentanyl into the states??? for all you saying, oh,no..it comes from elsewhere..100,000 overdoses in USA this year..up nearly 40% ..guess some trucks are still running..this is on Biden!!

Michelle Kobus
5d ago

what's that is though the small amount that They seized guaranteed triple if not more amounts went across the border while they were playing the whack a mole game

R Mcann
5d ago

Cut his head off and throw the pieces back over the border, put the Fentanyl on a Plane, fly it low over Mexico city and release all of it...loose.

