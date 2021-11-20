Far Cry 6 Fans Divided Over Game's Biggest Change

FC6 Libertad Mod is a mod for Far Cry 6, created by Libertad Mod team. Like it or hate it, Far Cry 5 and New Dawn took away quite a bit of what made the earlier Far Cry games great. Far Cry 6 is an attempt to rectify those mistakes by adding back some old features which were put on the chopping block in FC5 and ND. Such as a vocal protagonist, a greater weapon variety, more situations and special enemies in which strategy is required, a longer story, worthwhile side content, and even some DLCs to relive the great villains of past Far Cry games. However, an always applicable rule of thumb is that no game is perfect, and Far Cry 6 is no different, so the Libertad Mod's objective is to allow you to remove most pet peeves or annoying bugs that you might encounter during your time in Yara, such as unlocking the annoyingly low field-of-view (FOV) in vehicles and horses, increase the field of view for weapons to move them further away from your face, making unjustifiably weak weapons such as the FN FAL battle rifle not be some early-game placeholder, making those large and bulky Supremo backpacks invisible to keep your style consistent in photo mode and the 3rd person cutscenes, and lastly, allowing you to absolutely murder each and every civilian or "ally" you come across and allow you to reveal or unfog more of the map as you travel throughout Yara.

