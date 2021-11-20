1 killed, another injured in Cleveland house fire: First responders

CLEVELAND (WJW) – Investigators say an approximately 50-year-old woman was killed in a house fire in Cleveland Friday evening.

According to the Cleveland Division of EMS, crews responded to a fire in the 10000 block of Aetna Road.

Investigators say the woman was pronounced dead at the scene, and a 50-year-old man was taken to MetroHealth in critical condition.

There’s no word yet on how the fire started.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Fox 8 Cleveland WJW.