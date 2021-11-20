Senator Casey visits Johnstown to reveal transportation grant

JOHNSTOWN, Pa (WTAJ)– Pennsylvania Senator Bob Casey visited Johnstown Friday afternoon to reveal the $24.5 million grant from the U.S. Department of Transportation RAISE grant to help with the city’s Vision Together 2025 campaign.

This RAISE grant represents “Rebuilding American Infrastructure and Sustainability and Equity.” This grant will pay a portion of the “Iron-to-Arts Corridor Project.” That project is meant to upgrade and revitalize the city’s transportation centers.

The grant will cover almost half of the $53 million project. The rest of the $29 million will be covered by the state, local, philanthropic, and Amtrak funding.

Senator Casey was among the dozens of people within the press conference at the Johnstown train station. Casey made a few remarks, followed by Pennsylvania Secretary of Transportation Yassmin Gramian and Amtrak Assistant Vice President for Stations and Facilities George Holz.

Senator Casey making remarks at Johnstown Train Station

Yassmin Gramian making remarks at Johnstown Train Station

People gathered for the press conference

The Iron to Arts Corridor project was launched four years ago to help with the city’s revitalization strategy. This project aims to connect the city’s three downtown transit systems. That will benefit most visitors, residents, and commuters.

The project’s four components include the Johnstown Train Station, Inclined Plane, Intermodal Bus Transportation Center, and Connectivity and Walkability among the hubs. Many of the upgrades are mostly building upgrades and better assistance. Senator Casey says that this new grant will help with the tourism and economic growth of the city.

“It allows the people of this city and even beyond but especially the people in Johnstown to be able to be the beneficiaries of an investment. Which will have very positive impacts on transportation and ultimately upon tourism and economic growth,” Senator Casey said. “So, it’s a good day for Johnstown, but it’s also a good day for Pennsylvania.”

